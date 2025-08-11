Father of three from The Colony, Texas, becomes third millionaire of summer in Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's “3 Months. 3 Millionaires”

Press kit including B-roll and photos HERE

DURANT, Okla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced its third and final millionaire of the summer early Sunday morning as part of the 2025 edition of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Tarek S., a father of three from The Colony, Texas, is the last of three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members to become an instant millionaire.

“It’s amazing,” said Tarek S. “I’ve never had a feeling like it before. I’m still in shock. I had a feeling about tonight. I came in to play a little bit, only come for a couple of hours, but it ended up being the right time.”

Tarek S. comes to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant twice a week. He plans to pay off his house and invest the remainder of the winnings.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also taking the excitement of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to the winner’s hometown and will make a $10,000 donation to a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in The Colony area. Choctaw will work with the winner to select a nonprofit in their community and will make the donation directly to the approved charity on the winner’s behalf.

“This is the third Choctaw Rewards Club member we’ve made a millionaire this summer and the ninth since we started ‘3 Months. 3 Millionaires.’ in 2023. It’s an extraordinary thing to be able to do,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “We’re changing the lives of our guests, and this year we’re going even farther and making an impact on their communities by donating $10,000 to a local nonprofit.”

The first millionaire of the summer was Fuong, a recent retiree from Garland, Texas, and the second was Melissa from Prosper, Texas.

"I didn't believe it when they called my name. It's very surreal," Melissa said. "We're going to use our winnings to help our youngest son finish college, we'll invest some, and hopefully my husband can retire and play a lot of golf."

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.

