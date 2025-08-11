Global Virus Network Reaffirms Support for mRNA Vaccines and Collaborative Vaccine Research

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of leading human and animal virologists from 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in more than 40 countries dedicated to advancing pandemic preparedness, is unequivocally committed to the continued development and deployment of mRNA vaccines and the global scientific collaboration that makes such innovation possible.

Vaccination remains one of public health’s greatest achievements, preventing an estimated 4.4 million deaths globally each year. Building on this foundation, mRNA vaccine platforms have emerged as one of the most significant biomedical innovations of the 21st century, fundamentally reshaping our ability to respond rapidly and effectively to emerging viral threats. The real-world impact of mRNA vaccines has been striking. Between 2020 and 2024, COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have prevented approximately 7.5 million deaths globally. In the United States alone, over 298 million mRNA vaccine doses were administered within the first six months of rollout, with fewer than 1% of recipients experiencing significant adverse reactions or complications. Furthermore, clinical data showed that between March 2021 and January 2022, mRNA vaccines reduced the death rate by about 90%, and were 94% effective against severe disease during the Omicron wave.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactivated viruses or parts of the pathogen to stimulate immunity, mRNA vaccines deliver synthetic genetic instructions that teach cells to produce a harmless viral protein. This approach primes the immune system without exposing individuals to the actual pathogen, offering a safe and adaptable platform with broad potential. Although propelled into the global spotlight by COVID-19, mRNA technology has been under development for decades, with early applications targeting rabies, influenza, and Zika, and more recently, showing promise in cancer immunotherapy.

“mRNA vaccine technology has fundamentally changed our ability to respond quickly and precisely to emerging viral threats,” said Johan Neyts, PhD, Director of the GVN Center of Excellence at KU Leuven in Belgium, and a global leader in antiviral drug and vaccine development. “Various members of the GVN are working across continents to accelerate innovation in mRNA-based vaccines, not only for coronaviruses but also for dengue, Zika, Lassa fever, and other high-consequence pathogens.”

The GVN emphasizes that scientific transparency, public health engagement, and a global commitment to research must remain at the heart of mRNA vaccine deployment strategies. “Global acceptance of vaccines, especially new platforms like mRNA, depends not only on scientific rigor but also on building and sustaining trust within communities,” said Heidi Larson, PhD, Founding Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project and an internationally recognized expert in vaccine confidence and risk communication. “The GVN serves a critical function in this effort by convening trusted scientific voices around the world and advancing transparent, culturally informed engagement that helps bridge the gap between innovation and public confidence.”

Around the world, governments and research institutions are advancing mRNA development and infrastructure as part of their pandemic preparedness and public health strategies. From South Africa to South Korea, Brazil to Belgium, GVN Centers are playing pivotal roles in these efforts.

“South Africa is leading a transformative moment in global health by building sustainable mRNA vaccine research and manufacturing ecosystems,” said Quarraisha Abdool Karim, PhD, Co-Director of the GVN Center of Excellence at CAPRISA in South Africa and an internationally esteemed epidemiologist advancing health equity and scientific capacity across Africa. “By harnessing mRNA innovation locally, we’re not only responding to today’s needs but also empowering future generations of African scientists.”

The GVN stands committed to advocating for a globally coordinated approach to the development and deployment of mRNA vaccines that includes:

Expanding mRNA research and manufacturing capacity in low- and middle-income countries to close gaps in access and build regional resilience.

Supporting next-generation mRNA innovation, including thermostable and self-amplifying formulations, to improve global distribution and longevity.

Combating vaccine misinformation through collaborative initiatives with educators, journalists, and community leaders to ensure scientifically accurate, culturally sensitive messaging.





As a science-driven organization, the GVN is dedicated to advancing pandemic preparedness by fostering the exchange of knowledge, building global training capacity, accelerating translational research, and supporting effective and equitable responses to viral threats. mRNA vaccines are not just a product of biomedical ingenuity; they are a testament to what global collaboration can achieve when rooted in evidence and transparency.

