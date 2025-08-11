Qualstar Corporation Announces Partnership with CMS Distribution

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: Markets: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, today announced its partnership with CMS Distribution. The partnership will allow CMS to distribute Qualstar’s data storage products to corporate resellers, managed service providers, high street and online retailers, and multi-national and independent IT companies.

Qualstar is meeting the next generation data needs with intelligent storage solutions, providing products to customers in media and entertainment, oil and gas, government and military, education, IT, medical imaging, banking, surveillance, and data centers.

The Qualstar Advantage

Immediate availability-most libraries ship within 3-5 business days

Pre-configured to customers exact requirements and tested before shipment

Easy to install and maintain with remote access

Standard 3-year warranty

TCO – Total Cost of Ownership value proposition

Top notch, US-based customer service

No slot licensing fees

Data storage solution that grows with your business

"We are pleased to be partnering with CMS to expand and support our UK customer base and beyond", said Steven N. Bronson, CEO at Qualstar. Mr. Bronson continues to state that "CMS' experience, track record, and resources are the ideal partner for Qualstar."

Chris Watson, Senior Vendor Manager – Enterprise Solutions at CMS Distribution said "Qualstar is a legacy vendor for tape solutions that has recently expanded again into the EMEA market. CMS is ideally positioned to be the sole distributor for Qualstar in Ireland and the UK due to our strong presence in both territories, our fantastic customer relationships and our ability to deal with shipping and importing goods into these territories. We are very excited to be working with Qualstar in this new venture."

ABOUT CMS

Since 1988, People, Technology and exceptional Service have been at the heart of CMS Distribution. We take great pride in seeking out innovative technologies that deliver cost-effective solutions, enabling our trade-only customers to succeed.

Our business represents 200+ manufacturers and we sell to a "glocal" customer base made up of corporate resellers, managed service providers, high street and online retailers ranging from large multi-nationals to smaller, independent IT companies.

At CMS, we specialize in finding and delivering emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services.

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Qualstar Corporation was founded in California in 1984 to develop and manufacture digital storage solutions. By 1995, the company had focused its efforts on magnetic tape libraries, which were used to store, retrieve, and manage digital data. Qualstar's libraries offer the ideal storage solution for the increasing number of organizations that require a method to safeguard critical yet infrequently accessed information for long-term preservation. Backed by 41 years of experience and over 35,000 units sold, Qualstar has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Today, we offer a full range of tape libraries in various sizes and configurations to meet any requirements, equipped with IBM drives.

With the ever-increasing volume of data generated across all industries in today's information-driven marketplace, our clients demand ever-greater storage density and read/write speeds. To meet these needs, Qualstar offers the most cutting-edge tape storage solutions on the market, featuring energy-efficient libraries that utilize the latest LTO tape drive technology and ultra-dense cartridges. As the last independent tape library manufacturer, we don't tie our customers to a certain archival software, and we don't charge slot licensing fees, giving our customers total control over their systems and data.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CMS Distribution

Chris Watson, Senior Vendor Manager – Enterprise Solutions

chris.watson@cmsdistribution.com

Qualstar Corporation

Sales: Doug Williams, Channel and Alliance Manager

For UK sales: uksales@qualstar.com

For all other sales: sales@qualstar.com

Main Tel: +44 (0) 208 960 6000