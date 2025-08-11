Umbra Launches New Space Systems Business Unit with Flight-Proven, American-Made Hardware for Operators Worldwide

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra, a leading American space technology company, announced today the official launch of its new Space Systems business unit at the Small Satellite Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. This strategic expansion brings Umbra’s flight‑proven, American‑made hardware directly to the global market for the first time.

Expanding beyond its core capabilities in remote sensing and custom satellite platforms, Umbra is now offering a portfolio of nine mission-critical components across four key categories. Manufactured in the United States and grounded in real-world operational expertise, the components are the same trusted hardware that power Umbra’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation. Now, they are available to support other operators, integrators and mission builders worldwide.

Known for redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in space-based remote sensing, Umbra is equipping customers in the U.S. and around the world with reliable, proven and ready-to-deploy technologies—enabling faster innovation, greater flexibility and mission success.

“Umbra was built on the belief that clarity is engineered—and that space should be an advantage, not a barrier,” said David Langan, Chief Executive Officer at Umbra. “With Space Systems, we’re delivering the same proven technology we use ourselves—hardware that endures, adapts and performs—to empower others. This isn’t just about components; it’s about enabling faster innovation and strengthening the U.S. industrial base at a critical time. We’re building the future of space, and we’re doing it here at home.”

Historically, the satellite component market has faced significant constraints—limited qualified suppliers, long lead times and foreign dependencies. This creates challenges for operators trying to scale quickly. Space Systems directly addresses these challenges by offering hardware built, flown and proven on its own operational spacecraft. This launch marks a meaningful step toward strengthening domestic supply chains at a pivotal moment.

From design to deployment, Umbra engineers operate every layer of the company’s systems, uniquely positioning it to deliver high-performance, flight‑proven hardware with reliable timelines and U.S.-based production.

“Space Systems is a natural evolution of Umbra’s offerings—rounding out our business in a way few others can,” said Umbra Chief Operating Officer and Space Systems General Manager Todd Master. “These aren’t theoretical parts; they’re components we’ve built for our own constellation that have either flown or will fly in the near future. Space Systems is about putting that trust, performance and flexibility directly into our customers’ hands. These parts are built to last and ready to deliver.”

Space Systems offers nine mission-critical pieces of hardware that support four functions:

With this expansion, Umbra’s ecosystem now spans high-quality SAR data through Remote Sensing, custom satellite platforms through Mission Solutions, and flight-proven spacecraft hardware through Space Systems.

The components are manufactured in Umbra’s new, state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Southern California, where the company is building satellites with over four times the imaging throughput and scale. The company announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities earlier this year.

ABOUT UMBRA

Umbra is an American space technology company delivering advanced systems – from sensors to spacecraft – that empower customers worldwide with unmatched access to high-resolution radar data from space. Operating the most capable Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation on the market, Umbra provides precision imagery in any condition, at any time. With a commitment to First Principles engineering, end-to-end system ownership, and rapid satellite customization, Umbra supports critical missions that deliver information advantages – redefining what’s possible in and through space. Umbra is founded, funded, built and operated in the United States with facilities in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Arlington, Va. Learn more: umbra.space

Contact Info



Amanda Rodriguez

amanda.rodriguez@umbra.space

+1 805-455-1533

Attachment