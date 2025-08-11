Martensen IP Offers Valuable Insights on How to Avoid the Hidden IP Risks in Government Contracting Before It's Too Late

Colorado Springs, CO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



For technology companies working with the U.S. government, safeguarding your intellectual property (IP) is more than a legal formality, it's a critical business imperative. With one misstep in a proposal or an oversight in marking deliverables, you could unknowingly hand over valuable rights to your innovations. This can reduce future licensing potential and even diminish your company’s valuation.

That’s why Martensen IP has created The Essential IP Checklist, a concise, practical tool designed to help innovative companies avoid common but costly IP missteps when engaging with federal agencies.

Why This Checklist Matters

Martensen’s attorneys have spent decades advising clients at the crossroads of innovation and government contracting. Our experience shows that many companies don’t realize the power of a few words in a proposal, or the danger of what they leave out.

The Essential IP Checklist cuts through the legal complexity to help you answer mission-critical questions like:

Are your trade secrets clearly documented and adequately protected?

Is confidential or proprietary information correctly marked in your proposals and deliverables?

Have you properly asserted your rights to ensure the government doesn’t gain more access than intended?

Is your internal R&D tracked well enough to support private expense claims?

These questions are not hypothetical. They determine whether your company keeps control of its IP or gives it away by accident.

Simple, Actionable, and Free

The checklist is not a lengthy white paper or legal treatise. It is a straightforward, actionable resource that you can use today. Whether you’re submitting a proposal, negotiating a subcontract, or preparing deliverables, this tool will help you spot red flags before they become revenue killers.

Created by the IP Firm That Knows Federal Contracts

Martensen IP is not a generalist firm dabbling in patents. We have built a reputation as The Law Firm for Innovative Companies working in sensitive, high-stakes government and commercial environments. Our attorneys understand how to translate IP strategy into real-world protections that stand up in federal contracting and commercial scenarios.

Download the Checklist Before You Submit Another Proposal

Don’t wait until an auditor or exit negotiation reveals you’ve given away more than you realized. Equip your team with this essential tool today and protect the value you’ve worked so hard to build.

Download the Essential IP Checklist now

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools.

