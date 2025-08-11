Balltze, the Bonk Dog, Launches Today on Solana — Created by the Legendary MYRO Deployer

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready, set, bonk! Today marks the official launch and live trading of Balltze ($BALLTZE), the latest meme coin to capture internet culture—directly inspired by the Cheems legend—deployed by the mastermind who sent MYRO soaring to a $500 million ATH. Fans of meme lore, rejoice: the Bonk Dog is back, and this time, it’s on Solana.





“We’re not just launching a token,” said the Balltze team. “We’re bringing back a legend — and giving the Solana community something to rally, raid, and laugh about.”



Why Balltze? Because Community Matters

Meme lovers, moon chasers, and community believers — Balltze brings it all together. Here’s why this launch is worth the hype:



Nostalgic Power: Balltze isn’t just another canine meme—he’s a beloved internet relic, immortalized on-chain.



Zero Taxes, Burned Liquidity, Renounced Ownership: Designed for transparency and trust, this token is about pure decentralization.



Built for Memes, Fueled by Fun: From cheeky bonks to full-blown moon missions, Balltze unites and delights.



How to Join the Bonk Pack



1. Get a Wallet – Download Phantom (lose your seed phrase and Balltze will bonk you).



2. Feed Him SOL – Buy Solana and send it to your wallet. More SOL = more $BALLTZE = more bonks.



3. Bonk the Swap – Visit Bonk.fun, swap SOL → $BALLTZE, and welcome to the pack.



Tokenomics – Because Numbers Matter Too



● Supply: 1,000,000,000



● Buy/Sell Tax: 0/0



● Liquidity: Burnt



● Ownership: Renounced



● CA: 99YrofmJJb6CvU1RfWkuydCyUQKDmuBUiQ46mQfebonk



A Meme Worth Mooning For

Balltze is more than a token—it’s a movement. By blending nostalgia, transparency, and viral energy, it’s set to become the Solana meme legend. Whether you’re here for the community spirit, the artistry of memes, or the thrill of the moon mission, Balltze has something for everyone.



The Bonk Map – From Bark to Moon



● Cheems Awakens – Stealth launch, website + socials live, meme raid squads deployed.



● Maximum Bonk – CEX listings, bonkfluencers onboarded, Twitter Spaces hype.



● The Balltzeverse – Meme merch drop, “Bonk or Be Bonked” mobile game, and maybe a real-life Balltze statue



With the MYRO deployer’s track record of turning memes into market movers, the pack is already howling for another legendary run. Whether you’re here for the memes, the community, or the moon bags — Balltze’s got you covered.



Join the Bonk Revolution

Website: https://balltzethedog.com/

Telegram: t.me/BalltzeTheDog

Twitter: https://x.com/BalltzeTheDogAbout Balltze

Balltze ($BALLTZE) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain celebrating the legendary Cheems dog. Built for fun, fueled by memes, and backed by one of the most successful deployers in recent history, it’s a decentralized tribute to the pup who made us laugh in lowercase.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

