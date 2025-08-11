Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Changes to Investment Objective and Other Changes for Ninepoint Resource Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meeting of unitholders of Ninepoint Resource Fund (the Fund).

Voting on the following matter was conducted at a special meeting of the Fund held on August 11, 2025. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, mail and by proxy. The results of the votes of unitholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint Resource Fund Change to investment objective and corresponding update to reference index for, and reset of, incentive fee Approved



As a result of this vote, effective on or about September 2, 2025: (i) the Fund’s investment objective is changed to primarily focus the Fund’s investments in global equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the metals and mining sector, (ii) the Fund’s investment strategies are correspondingly adjusted to implement the investment objective change, (iii) the name of the Fund is changed to: Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund, (iv) subject to approval from securities regulators, Series P, Series PF, Series Q and Series QF securities of the Fund will be qualified for public distribution, (v) the management fees for Series A, Series F and Series D securities of the Fund are reduced, (vi) the reference index used by the Fund for the purposes of calculating its risk rating and the incentive fee payable by the Fund is changed, and (vii) the incentive fee calculation of the Fund is reset.

For more information on the proposed changes announced June 18, 2025, please see: Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Changes to Name, Investment Objective, Investment Strategies and Other Changes for Ninepoint Resource Fund

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

646-386-0091