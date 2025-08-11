SkyCrest Capital Fully Upgrades SAX-iCore System

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital, a global leader in AI-driven asset management, today announced a major upgrade to its proprietary SAX-iCore (SkyAlpha X Institutional Core) system, officially elevating it into a cross-industry structured intelligence platform. Industry observers see this as a disruptive leap for AI technology in global capital markets and multi-industry resource allocation.







From Trading Engine to Strategic Core



Originally launched in 2021, SAX-iCore began as a high-performance intraday trading and multi-market quantitative execution system, capable of identifying high-frequency, verifiable structured trading opportunities in perpetual crypto contracts, U.S. equities, and ETF rotation strategies, enabling users to achieve sustainable returns in volatile markets.



With this upgrade, SAX-iCore has evolved from a “high-performance trading engine” into a cross-industry structured decision hub, now offering:



- Global multi-asset capital management & strategy rotation



- Real-time cross-market structural recognition & trend tracking



- Instant interpretation and quantitative mapping of international policy & macro events



- Corporate finance, supply chain, and operational structure optimization



- Automated legal and compliance audits (including cross-border business)



- Sentiment and signal capture from information sources, plus risk alerts



SkyCrest Capital’s CEO commented:



“SAX-iCore is no longer just a trader’s tool — it’s an intelligent nerve center for management teams, capital decision-makers, and policymakers. Its mission is to make global high-value decisions data-driven, rhythm-controlled, and execution-verifiable.”



SkyCrest’s Head of R&D noted:



“This kind of long-term, stable, institutional capital perfectly matches SAX-iCore’s structured capture capabilities. The system can identify signals at the earliest stages of global capital flows and automatically adjust asset allocations via its AI models.”







Institutional Access & Strategic Partnerships



For the first time, SAX-iCore will open institutional-grade API interfaces to qualified strategic partners, with the first wave including:



- Global investment banks & asset managers



- Cross-border settlement & payment platforms



- Energy and commodities trading enterprises



- High-tech manufacturing & supply chain management groups



SkyCrest aims to build a global AI decision collaboration network, providing partners with advanced structured solutions at critical points of capital flow, industrial deployment, and policy response.



IPO Plans & Market Attention



SkyCrest Capital also announced that SAX-iCore will go public in November 2025.



The news has sparked significant interest from both institutions and individual investors.



Currently, the institutional version of SAX-iCore has generated $500 million in cumulative revenue and has been adopted by several leading global financial institutions. The personal version will launch in November, with priority purchase rights granted to SkyCrest Capital’s advanced members.



Analysts believe this move will not only expand SAX-iCore’s market share but also foster a new interactive ecosystem between individual and institutional investors, accelerating the adoption of AI-driven asset management.



Data Security & Compliance Framework



Another highlight of the upgrade is full integration with SEC, FINRA, and multiple international financial regulators.



All trading suggestions, execution logs, and capital flows within the system are fully traceable and encrypted to meet jurisdictional regulatory standards.



SkyCrest’s Chief Compliance Officer stated:



“Our clients aren’t just chasing returns — they want safety, compliance, and sustainability.”



Global Expansion & Vision



SkyCrest Capital has established operational and R&D centers in New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai, with plans to complete strategic expansion into Asian and Middle Eastern markets by 2026.



Dr. Ethan Carter emphasized in an interview:



“We envision SAX-iCore as part of the world’s top decision platforms — not just operating on exchanges, but actively shaping decisions in boardrooms, international negotiations, and government planning offices.”



About SkyCrest Capital



Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Manhattan, New York, SkyCrest Capital specializes in AI-driven multi-asset management and global strategic investment. Its SAX-iCore system is renowned for high execution power and cross-industry structured analysis, serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, multinational corporations, and government institutions.







Registration & Compliance Information



SEC Filing: SkyCrest Capital Inc. registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission



CIK: 0002069870



Type: D | Act: 33 | File No.: 021-547038 | Film No.: 25979412



Address: 18121 E Hampden Ave, Unit C Num1228, Aurora, CO 80013, United States



Corporate Registration:



State: Colorado



Date of Incorporation: April 7, 2020



Registration No.: 20201320882



Status: Good Standing



Registered Agent: Ashleigh Nicole Berke



Agent Address: 1312 17th St Unit Num-2955, Denver, CO 80202, United States







This registration and filing framework provides SkyCrest Capital with the legal and compliance foundation for global operations, laying the groundwork for SAX-iCore’s international applications and upcoming IPO.



