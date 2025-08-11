Lynch Carpenter Investigates Data Breach Claims in TeaOnHer Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeaOnHer recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.¹ The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ usernames, email addresses, driver’s licenses, self-reported locations, and selfies.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against TeaOnHer related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from TeaOnHer, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.

