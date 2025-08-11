CareSource hiring nearly 200 employees in Nevada as nonprofit scales to serve new members

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource is actively hiring nearly 200 new employees across Nevada, with offices opening in Las Vegas and Reno later this year and roles available statewide, including rural regions and communities. Open positions span multiple departments and experience levels, including medical and clinical roles such as medical directors, registered nurses, and licensed social workers, as well as mobile care managers, call center representatives, community engagement and marketing professionals, health partners, and rural liaisons.

“We are focused on building a Nevada-based team that reflects the communities we serve,” said Jayme Puu, CEO of CareSource Nevada. “We’re hiring mission-driven professionals who believe health care should be rooted in compassion, dignity, and impact and who will deliver the best service for our members.”

This hiring initiative marks a major milestone in CareSource’s Nevada expansion.

CareSource was recently awarded a contract to implement Nevada’s Medicaid Managed Care Program as the program expands statewide, in addition to serving Medicaid members in Nevada’s two most populous counties, Clark and Washoe, home to the Las Vegas metropolitan area and the City of Reno. CareSource is Nevada’s only nonprofit managed care organization; beginning January 1, 2026 CareSource will provide managed care services in all 17 Nevada counties, as well as qualified health plans through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Nevada Health Link.

CareSource Nevada

CareSource Nevada is a nonprofit managed care organization that provides access to high quality care to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check-Up-eligible residents of the Silver State. CareSource Nevada transforms health care for Nevadans throughout the state through innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care. Through a robust provider network and partnerships with community-based organizations in every region of Nevada, CareSource Nevada delivers care with heart.

