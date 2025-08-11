Cortes Law Firm Expands Probate Services to Better Serve Oklahoma City Families

Oklahoma City, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, OK — August 10, 2025 — Cortes Law Firm, a highly regarded probate and estate planning law firm in Oklahoma City, is strengthening its commitment to guiding families through the probate process with clarity, compassion, and efficiency. Founded by Stephen L. Cortes, an attorney with over 26 years of legal experience, Cortes Law Firm has become a trusted name for probate administration, estate planning, and estate settlement services in the Oklahoma City metro area. Mr. Cortes's distinguished background includes serving as General Counsel to the Governor of Oklahoma and as a Referee for the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, experience that gives the firm an unparalleled understanding of the legal system.

Probate can be an intimidating process for families already dealing with loss. Cortes Law Firm provides comprehensive probate services designed to make the process as smooth as possible. By managing each stage with precision and transparency, Cortes Law Firm ensures that clients remain informed and confident throughout the process.

The firm's excellence in service has been acknowledged repeatedly by multiple listings in Super Lawyers for Estate Planning & Probate (2022–2025), the Leadership in Law Award from The Journal Record, 4.9-star Google rating, with client reviews consistently highlighting professionalism, responsiveness, and clear communication. One way Cortes Law Firm in Oklahoma City stands apart is through its dedication to educating the public on probate and estate law. The firm has built a robust library of online resources that rank highly in Google searches for critical probate-related keywords. These resources are designed to empower families with information before they even contact a lawyer, making the probate process less daunting and more transparent.

In today's fast-paced world, convenience matters. Cortes Law Firm offers modern, client-focused features such as Flat-fee options for many uncontested probate cases, giving families cost certainty; Virtual consultations for clients unable to attend in person; Secure online portals for document sharing and case updates; and Bilingual services for Spanish-speaking clients

The combination of legal expertise and modern accessibility allows the firm to serve both local families and out-of-state heirs managing Oklahoma estates. Cortes Law Firm assists clients throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan region. Its central location makes it easy for clients across the metro to access in-person services, while its technology-forward approach enables seamless service to those farther away. "Our mission is to make the probate process as stress-free as possible for families during what is often one of the most difficult periods of their lives," said Stephen L. Cortes. "We believe in combining deep legal experience with a clear, step-by-step approach so clients understand exactly what to expect from start to finish."

Cortes Law Firm is based in Oklahoma City and focuses on probate, estate administration, and estate planning. Led by Stephen L. Cortes, the firm is recognized for its client-first philosophy, transparent processes, and commitment to public legal education. With over two decades of legal experience and a proven record of peer recognition, Cortes Law Firm is a trusted partner for families navigating probate in Oklahoma.

