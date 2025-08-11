Experience the Thrill of Mahi Mahi Season with Family Tradition Sport Fishing in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Tradition Sport Fishing in Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to announce the start of the much-awaited Mahi Mahi season. Anglers of all abilities are invited to enjoy this exciting time, with chances to catch and cook these vibrant fish straight from the Atlantic. To mark the occasion, the company is offering a special discount of $100 for guests who mention the online promotion when booking.

Perfectly situated in Fort Lauderdale, Family Tradition Sport Fishing is ready to give everyone an unforgettable fishing experience, whether going out for a half-day trip or a full-day adventure. The area's rich marine life and the peak time for Mahi Mahi make fishing here especially exciting. Captain Richard Fairbanks, a seasoned guide, highlighted the season's bounty, saying, "Mahi Mahi season is a special time here in Fort Lauderdale. The excitement of reeling in such a stunning fish is unparalleled."

Besides seeking out Mahi Mahi, visitors can also try other types of fishing offered by Family Tradition Sport Fishing, including deep-sea and offshore trips. Each charter comes with high-quality equipment, skilled crew members, and boats equipped with modern technology, ensuring a fun and engaging experience for all, no matter their level of expertise. The company offers a range of options, from sports fishing for those who relish a challenge to well-planned offshore excursions and boat charters for those looking to unwind.

Bill Quinn, the owner, and a veteran fisherman from Buffalo, expressed the company's passion for creating memorable trips. "At Family Tradition Sport Fishing, we pride ourselves on not just providing fishing trips, but creating authentic and engaging experiences that our guests remember long after the trip ends," said Quinn. "Our aim is to offer an adventure that blends thrilling catches with the serene beauty of Fort Lauderdale."

Family Tradition Sport Fishing also provides custom fishing trips in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and West Palm Beach, highlighting their flexibility. For those wanting something more exotic, they organize trips to the Bahamas during the best seasons, targeting prized species like Blue Marlin, Wahoo, and Tuna. The variety of options available caters to all kinds of fishing preferences, ensuring there's something for every ocean lover.

As the Mahi Mahi season comes into full swing, Family Tradition Sport Fishing charter continues to stick to its promise of quality. The easy access to the ocean and the abundance of fish such as sailfish, kingfish, and marlin enhance the area's reputation as a top-notch fishing destination. Additionally, the company aims to make every excursion enjoyable, with knowledgeable crew members ready to offer tips and guidance for a better day at sea.

Those planning to make the most of this season are encouraged to book early due to the current promotion. The Family Tradition Sport Fishing website offers a detailed look at various package options, including 4-hour, 6-hour, 8-hour, and 10-hour trips, catering to different needs while promising skill development and relaxation. Visit their website to explore more about their sport fishing, offshore fishing, and exclusive boat charters.

Family Tradition Sport Fishing stands committed to providing exceptional fishing experiences all year round. Welcoming both beginners and experienced anglers, the company continues to celebrate the shared love for fishing while encouraging appreciation for the rich marine life of the Atlantic Ocean. As the season goes on, the spirit of tradition and adventure remains strong, with each trip offering a mix of excitement and calm.

To find out more or book a trip, Family Tradition Sport Fishing invites inquiries via phone, email, or in-person visits at 1212 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. As Captain Richard Fairbanks noted, this is "the perfect time for anglers to make lasting memories on the open sea." For more information on their comprehensive services and to book the next adventure, call (954) 918-2373.

