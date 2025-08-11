Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp. launches US$180 Million IPO to advance Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, AI, and Semiconductor Value Chain Opportunities by Filing a Registration Statement

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp (HCAC or the Company), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The Cayman Islands exempted Company plans to raise US$180 million by offering 18 million units at US$10 per unit. Each unit is expected to consist of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a Class A ordinary share upon the successful completion of a business combination. The Company intends to list its units on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “HCACU.”

Sponsored by Hall Chadwick Capital Ltd., an affiliate of Hall Chadwick, an Australian professional services and advisory network, HCAC intends to focus on identifying and acquiring one or more businesses operating in the technology, rare earths, critical materials or energy sectors.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters of the proposed offering. Greenberg Traurig LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Duane Morris LLP is serving as US legal counsel to Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp, and Harney Westwood & Riegel (Cayman) LLP is serving as Cayman counsel to Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at capitalmarkets@cohencm.com.

There can be no assurance the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 will result in any transaction or other action by HCAC. HCAC does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required based on the then-current facts and circumstances.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

About Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp

Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in the technology, rare earths, critical materials and energy sectors.

About Sponsor Affiliate Hall Chadwick

Hall Chadwick is an Australian professional services firms, providing integrated services across audit, tax, restructuring, corporate advisory, and insolvency, and has advised hundreds of companies across mining, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors. Hall Chadwick has a proven track record in managing complex transactions and building global bridges for top to mid-market Australian businesses.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed initial public offering of HCAC, including the terms thereof, outcomes of its public listing and regulatory approvals. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could relate to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the proposed offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by HCAC from time to time in its filings with the SEC, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. If any of these risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward- looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward- looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

