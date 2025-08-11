Inventiva to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), August 11, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that Jason Campagna, MD, PhD, President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, and David Nikodem, PhD, Vice President of US Operations will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held from August 12-14, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



During the fireside chat, Drs. Campagna and Nikodem will highlight recent corporate updates, progress on lanifibranor and the Phase III NATiV3 trial in MASH and discuss the Company’s broader R&D strategy and outlook.

Fireside chat details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 10:30 am, Eastern Time





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

