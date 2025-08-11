CNG Tanks Market is Forecasted to Reach US$5.2 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CNG tanks market size was valued at US$4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global CNG tanks market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2396/CNG-tanks-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$4.0 billion Market Size in 2031 US$5.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.9% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$37.01 billion Leading Application Type Transportation Leading Vessel Type Type-I Vessel Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the CNG Tanks Market:

The global CNG tanks market is segmented based on application type, vessel type, and region.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into transportation and gas carrier & storage.

Transportation is anticipated to drive demand for the CNG tanks, and gas carrier & storage are expected to experience faster growth in the coming years . Transportation is set to drive the CNG tanks market, due to the shift toward cleaner fuels, government incentives, and cost savings. As more buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles adopt CNG-powered engines, the demand for high-pressure storage vessels is rising.

. Transportation is set to drive the CNG tanks market, due to the shift toward cleaner fuels, government incentives, and cost savings. As more buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles adopt CNG-powered engines, the demand for high-pressure storage vessels is rising. Advancements in lightweight composite vessels and expanding CNG refueling infrastructure further accelerate this trend. With lower emissions, fuel cost savings, and regulatory support, transportation will remain the key demand generator for the CNG tanks market.



Based on the pressure vessel type –

The market is segmented into type-I vessel, type-II vessel, type-III vessel, and type-IV vessel.

Type I vessels are expected to remain dominant in the CNG tanks market due to their proven technology, lower cost, high capacity, and existing infrastructure support.

due to their proven technology, lower cost, high capacity, and existing infrastructure support. However, Type IV vessels are expected to grow at the fastest pace due to their lightweight design, fuel efficiency, corrosion resistance, and sustainability advantages. As the industry moves towards eco-friendly and advanced solutions, type IV vessels will see rapid adoption, whereas type I remains the dominant choice for bulk transport.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2396/CNG-tanks-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Asia-Pacific to remain the dominant market for the CNG tanks due to high energy demand, strong maritime infrastructure, and government investments.

Likewise, North America is set to grow the fastest, driven by rising natural gas production, clean energy policies, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of CNG in marine transport.



CNG Tanks Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Government incentives and policies favoring alternative fuel adoption.

Cost advantages of CNG compared to gasoline and diesel.

Expansion of CNG refueling networks worldwide.

Advancements in lightweight composite CNG tanks are improving vehicle efficiency.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the CNG Tanks Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Hexagon Composites ASA

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Cylinders Holding Group

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

ILJIN Composites Co., Ltd.

Forvia SE.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the CNG Tanks Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.