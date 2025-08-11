Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market is Forecasted to Reach US$17.3 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace & defense C-class parts market size was valued at US$13.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$17.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.8% from 2025 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace & defense C-class parts market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$13.6 billion Market Size in 2032 US$17.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 2.8% during 2025-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2032 US$129.04 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Part Type Hardware Parts Leading Sales Channel Type Distributors Leading End-User Type OE Sales Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2032 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market:

The global aerospace & defense C-class parts market is segmented based on aircraft type, part type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft.

Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the biggest aircraft category in terms of demand for C-class parts during the forecast period . Increasing production rates of key programs, such as the B737 and A320 family; market entry and production expansion of new players, such as COMAC; commercial launch of new aircraft programs such as A321 XLR and COMAC C919; and rising commercial aircraft fleet are the major factors that are driving the demand for C-class parts in the segment.

. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as the B737 and A320 family; market entry and production expansion of new players, such as COMAC; commercial launch of new aircraft programs such as A321 XLR and COMAC C919; and rising commercial aircraft fleet are the major factors that are driving the demand for C-class parts in the segment. The global commercial aircraft fleet is growing as airlines invest in new planes and expand their fleets. This growth is driven by more people flying due to rising disposable incomes and the increasing demand for air cargo. As the number of commercial aircraft increases, the need for C-class parts to maintain and repair them also rises. Military aircraft is the second-largest segment of the market, driven by a significant rise in demand for advanced fighter jets in recent years, due to rising geopolitical tensions and security concerns.



Based on part type –

The market is segmented into hardware parts, bearings, electronic components, and machined parts.

Hardware parts are expected to remain the dominant part type in the market during the forecast period due to their extensive usage and wide range of applications across an aircraft, including fuselage assembly, engine integration, interiors, control systems, and many more. Hardware components majorly include fasteners. Out of the total number of components used in an aircraft, more than 50% are fasteners. Around 1 to 3 million fasteners are used to manufacture a single modern aircraft, This highlights the critical role of hardware components in aerospace assembly.

due to their extensive usage and wide range of applications across an aircraft, including fuselage assembly, engine integration, interiors, control systems, and many more. Hardware components majorly include fasteners. Out of the total number of components used in an aircraft, more than 50% are fasteners. Around 1 to 3 million fasteners are used to manufacture a single modern aircraft, This highlights the critical role of hardware components in aerospace assembly. Electronic components are expected to grow at the highest pace, owing to increasing usage in avionics, electrical interconnect harnesses, cabin lighting, IFE, airframe, landing gear, engines, flight control, and hydraulic systems. Connectors and switches constitute the most crucial share of the pie under electronic components. This growth is further supported by the growing trend toward more electric aircraft (MEA) and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, as these technologies require a larger number and variety of electronic components to guarantee the best performance and efficiency.

Based on sales channel type –

The market is segmented into direct sales, distributors, and part brokers.

Distributor sales are expected to remain the most preferred sales channel, maintaining their dominance while also registering the fastest growth during the forecast period . Distributors offer significant advantages in terms of efficiency, scalability, and reliability, which are crucial in the high-stakes aerospace industry. Distributors also establish long-term agreements and contracts with OEMs and airlines to provide timely delivery and ensure consistent supply. Distributors often maintain substantial inventories, which significantly reduce lead times for urgent repairs and replacements, a critical factor in the aerospace industry where downtime can be costly .

. Distributors offer significant advantages in terms of efficiency, scalability, and reliability, which are crucial in the high-stakes aerospace industry. Distributors also establish long-term agreements and contracts with OEMs and airlines to provide timely delivery and ensure consistent supply. Distributors often maintain substantial inventories, which significantly reduce lead times for urgent repairs and replacements, a critical factor in the aerospace industry where downtime can be costly For critical or specialized parts, where performance assurance, IP protection, or traceability are essential, companies often prefer the direct sales channels. This channel allows greater control over compliance and quality, especially for parts with rigorous regulatory specifications. Parts brokers play a vital role in aftermarket and MRO operations, where operators may need urgent replacements, hard-to-find parts, or surplus inventory.



Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

OE is estimated to maintain its momentum and remain as the dominant category , driven by upcoming aircraft programs, rising air passenger traffic, and huge order backlogs at the leading aircraft giants. This demand is due to the ongoing production runs of aircraft, often large and planned long-term, securing a stable revenue stream for C-class parts manufacturers.

, driven by upcoming aircraft programs, rising air passenger traffic, and huge order backlogs at the leading aircraft giants. This demand is due to the ongoing production runs of aircraft, often large and planned long-term, securing a stable revenue stream for C-class parts manufacturers. A significant portion of the global aircraft fleet is aging, which increases the frequency of maintenance and the need for replacement parts, driving demand in the aftermarket. The increasing adoption of MRO services, especially in developing markets, is playing a significant role in driving this demand. Moreover, airlines are focusing their efforts on extending the lifespan of their aircraft by making periodic upgrades and refurbishing systems, instead of going for immediate replacements. This shift is turning the aftermarket into a crucial and expanding part of the aerospace C-class parts industry.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace C-class parts throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The United States, as the region’s primary growth driver, continues to have the world’s largest fleet of military aircraft and one of the largest commercial fleets.

Major aircraft OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Cessna Aircraft Company continue to be key contributors to the demand for C-class parts, including fasteners, bearings, and electronic components.

Additionally, the growing defense spending and continued aircraft production ramp-up in North America further fuel the market for C-class parts.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the C-class parts market during the same period. China and India are leading this growth, driven by the rising demand for commercial aircraft to support increasing passenger traffic. The establishment of aircraft assembly plants by Boeing and Airbus in China, along with the launch of COMAC’s indigenous C919 commercial aircraft, is expected to significantly boost the demand for C-class parts. Furthermore, India's expanding aerospace sector and its growing fleet of commercial aircraft add to the momentum in the region.



Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries.

Rebounding production rate of key aircraft programs.

Rising demand for lightweight and high corrosion-resistant fasteners.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Howmet Aerospace

Precision Cartparts Corp. (PCC)

Lisi Aerospace

AB SKF

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

TriMas Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

LMI Aerospace (Sonaca Group).



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

