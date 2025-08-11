MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and Other Recent Highlights:

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.39, compared to $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $14.75, compared to $14.93 as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of 1.2%

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $262 million (1)

Gross fundings, excluding revolver fundings, (2) totaled $254 million for the quarter

Net fundings, including revolvers, (2) totaled $144 million for the quarter

Net leverage (3) was 1.44x as of June 30, 2025

In June, KBRA affirmed MFIC’s BBB- rating and maintained its Positive Outlook

The Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Kenneth Seifert as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective as of the close of business on June 30, 2025

The Company expects to receive a net repayment of approximately $90 million from Merx Aviation Finance, LLC, during the September quarter reducing its exposure to approximately 2.8% of the total portfolio, at fair value

On August 5, 2025, the Board declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on September 25, 2025 to stockholders of record as of September 9, 2025(4)

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s net investment income was $0.39 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.37 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $14.75 per share as of June 30, 2025, compared to $14.93 as of March 31, 2025.

Commenting on the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2025, Mr. Tanner Powell, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout the June quarter, we continued to deploy capital into assets sourced by MidCap Financial. Despite the competitive environment, we have remained disciplined in our underwriting and new commitments have what we believe to be strong credit attributes. NAV declined due to challenges faced by a handful of companies.”

Mr. Powell continued, “We’re very pleased to report that following the end of the June quarter, Merx, our aircraft leasing portfolio company, successfully completed a sale transaction and also received additional payments from insurers related to its aircraft in Russia. These developments are expected to lead to a post-quarter net repayment of approximately $90 million to MFIC, reducing our investment in Merx by nearly half. On a pro forma basis, MFIC’s investment in Merx will represent approximately 2.8% of our portfolio, at fair value. We expect to receive an additional paydown from Merx related to the sale transaction by the end of 2025 or in early 2026, which will further reduce MFIC's exposure to Merx. We expect the redeployment of this capital into our core assets will be accretive to earnings going forward.”

(1) Commitments made for the direct origination portfolio.

(2) During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, direct origination revolver fundings totaled $35 million, direct origination revolver repayments totaled $28 million and Merx Aviation Finance, LLC. repaid $8.5 million.

(3) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

(4) There can be no assurances that the Board will continue to declare a base dividend of $0.38 per share.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total assets $ 3.46 $ 3.36 $ 3.19 $ 3.22 $ 2.55 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 3.33 $ 3.19 $ 3.01 $ 3.03 $ 2.44 Debt outstanding $ 2.05 $ 1.94 $ 1.75 $ 1.77 $ 1.51 Net assets $ 1.38 $ 1.39 $ 1.40 $ 1.42 $ 1.00 Net asset value per share $ 14.75 $ 14.93 $ 14.98 $ 15.10 $ 15.38 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.49 x 1.39 x 1.25 x 1.25 x 1.51 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.44 x 1.31 x 1.16 x 1.16 x 1.45 x

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2025 2024 2025 2024 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 288.7 $ 245.4 $ 680.6 $ 398.2 Investments sold (14.9 ) — (58.9 ) — Net activity before repaid investments 273.8 245.4 621.8 398.2 Investments repaid (129.9 ) (154.9 ) (307.4 ) (291.7 ) Net investment activity $ 144.0 $ 90.5 $ 314.4 $ 106.4 Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 240 154 233 152 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 14 18 34 25 Number of exited companies (5 ) (7 ) (18 ) (12 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 249 165 249 165 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 80 58 158 76

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net investment income $ 36.4 $ 29.5 $ 70.7 $ 58.1 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (18.3 ) (7.0 ) (22.2 ) (10.0 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 18.1 $ 22.6 $ 48.4 $ 48.0 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.39 $ 0.45 $ 0.76 $ 0.89 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share (0.20 ) (0.11 ) (0.24 ) (0.15 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.19 $ 0.35 $ 0.52 $ 0.74

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through August 8, 2025, the Company repurchased 16,069,776 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.82, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $254.2 million, leaving a maximum of $20.8 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $6.3 million, totaled $2,058 million which was comprised of $125 million of Senior Unsecured Notes, which will mature on July 16, 2026, $80 million of Senior Unsecured Notes, which will mature on December 15, 2028, $232 million outstanding Class A-1 Notes in MFIC Bethesda CLO 1 LLC, $399 million outstanding secured debt in MFIC Bethesda CLO 2 LLC, and $1,222 million outstanding under the Company's Senior Secured Facility (the “Facility”). As of June 30, 2025, $29 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $409 million as of June 30, 2025, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST AT 8:30 AM EDT ON AUGUST 12, 2025

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (203) 518-9708. Participants should reference either MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Earnings or Conference ID: MFIC0812 when prompted. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event either telephonically or via audio webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call and through September 2, 2025, by dialing (800) 753-4652; international callers should dial (402) 220-4235. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available later that same day. To access the audio webcast please visit the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 were as follows:

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 93% 93% 92% 91% 90% Second lien secured debt 0% 0% 1% 1% 1% Total secured debt 93% 93% 93% 92% 91% Unsecured debt 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Structured products and other 1% 1% 1% 2% 1% Preferred equity 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Common equity/interests and warrants 5% 5% 5% 5% 7% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 10.4% 10.5% 10.8% 11.1% 11.9% Second lien secured debt (2) 13.7% 13.8% 14.4% 14.0% 14.1% Total secured debt (2) 10.4% 10.5% 10.8% 11.1% 11.9% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% —% Total debt portfolio (2) 10.4% 10.5% 10.8% 11.1% 11.9% Total portfolio (3) 9.2% 9.4% 9.5% 9.6% 9.9% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 3.0 billion $ 2.9 billion $ 2.7 billion $ 2.7 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 1% 1% 1% 1% 0% Floating rate, as percentage of total 99% 99% 99% 99% 100% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 3.0 billion $ 2.9 billion $ 2.7 billion $ 2.7 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 1% 1% 1% 1% 0% Floating rate, as percentage of total 99% 99% 99% 99% 100%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses.

(2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status.

(3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status.

(4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation and investments on non-accrual status.





MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,997,689 and $2,700,957, respectively) $ 2,896,424 $ 2,605,329 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $176,195 and $142,686, respectively) 112,539 84,334 Controlled investments (cost — $321,227 and $333,754, respectively) 318,519 324,753 Cash and cash equivalents 68,985 74,357 Foreign currencies (cost — $2,902 and $1,487, respectively) 2,911 1,429 Receivable for investments sold 8,809 57,195 Interest receivable 28,564 19,289 Dividends receivable 659 709 Deferred financing costs 21,015 23,555 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,458 — Total Assets $ 3,461,883 $ 3,190,950 Liabilities Debt $ 2,051,654 $ 1,751,621 Payable for investments purchased 4,773 4,190 Management fees payable 6,079 6,247 Performance-based incentive fees payable 3,849 5,336 Interest payable 16,561 12,813 Accrued administrative services expense — 60 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,046 6,037 Total Liabilities $ 2,085,962 $ 1,786,304 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Net Assets $ 1,375,921 $ 1,404,646 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 93,303,622 and 93,780,278 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 93 $ 94 Capital in excess of par value 2,652,015 2,658,090 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,276,187 ) (1,253,538 ) Net Assets $ 1,375,921 $ 1,404,646 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.75 $ 14.98





MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 70,230 $ 60,146 $ 138,301 $ 120,142 Dividend income — 41 — 53 PIK interest income 4,770 2,438 9,171 4,433 Other income 220 894 544 2,601 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 1,517 1,102 2,745 1,401 Dividend income 200 235 440 235 PIK interest income 403 35 755 69 Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 3,907 4,265 7,979 8,552 Other income — — 10 — Total Investment Income $ 81,247 $ 69,156 $ 159,945 $ 137,486 Expenses Management fees $ 6,079 $ 4,389 $ 12,140 $ 8,775 Performance-based incentive fees 3,849 5,572 10,282 11,610 Interest and other debt expenses 32,581 26,992 63,044 53,170 Administrative services expense 1,010 826 2,026 2,049 Other general and administrative expenses 1,611 2,103 2,859 4,232 Total expenses 45,130 39,882 90,351 79,836 Expense reimbursements (280 ) (267 ) (1,086 ) (434 ) Net Expenses $ 44,850 $ 39,615 $ 89,265 $ 79,402 Net Investment Income $ 36,397 $ 29,541 $ 70,680 $ 58,084 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (16,788 ) $ 28 $ (13,200 ) $ (7,441 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (117 ) — (305 ) — Controlled investments — (15,700 ) — (15,700 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (610 ) — (610 ) — Foreign currency transactions 277 34 (36 ) (584 ) Net realized gains (losses) (17,238 ) (15,638 ) (14,151 ) (23,725 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (2,524 ) (4,548 ) (8,611 ) 436 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (883 ) (2,691 ) (2,393 ) (5,033 ) Controlled investments 4,946 15,942 6,295 17,555 Foreign currency forward contracts (33 ) — (9 ) — Foreign currency translations (2,550 ) (51 ) (3,364 ) 727 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) (1,044 ) 8,652 (8,082 ) 13,685 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ (18,282 ) $ (6,986 ) $ (22,233 ) $ (10,040 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 18,115 $ 22,555 $ 48,447 $ 48,044 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.35 0.52 0.74



