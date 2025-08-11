Rapid7 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced that the company will be attending the following conferences:

The Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Investor Contact:

Ryan Gardella / Ryan Flanagan

ICR, Inc.

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

Press Contact:

Alice Randall

Director, Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(214) 693-4727