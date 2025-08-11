 HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sales volumes averaged approximately 48.6 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), remaining essentially flat from the same period a year ago after dropping down to one drilling rig in May 2025.

Net income was $26.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $156.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share.

Lease operating expenses averaged $6.55 per Boe, excluding workover expenses, representing a 1% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Recent Events

On August 4, 2025, the Company announced material amendments to the Term Loan Credit Agreement (“Term Loan”) and Senior Credit Facility Agreement (“Super Priority RCF”) including: Extended the maturity dates of both agreements to September 2028. Upsized the borrowings under the Term Loan to $1.2 billion, providing additional liquidity to the Company. Amended certain covenants of the Term Loan including deferring mandatory amortization payments of $30 million per quarter until September 30, 2026.

Additional key benefits to the amended and extended Term Loan include: The call protection provision remains unchanged, expiring in September 2025, providing the Company with significant flexibility to pay down the Term Loan at par, in whole or in part, at any time. The floating interest rate structure allows the Company to benefit from anticipated lower interest rates over the remaining term of the Term Loan.

On August 11, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in September 2025.

Statement from Jack Hightower, Chairman and CEO:

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our investors, whose confidence in our vision has enabled us to execute the strategic initiative of amending and extending our current Term Loan and RCF. This amendment and extension, coupled with our proactive hedging strategy, positions HighPeak to capitalize on future opportunities while maintaining a strong and adaptable financial foundation.

With consensus projections of lower interest rates over the next few years, our term loan provides the Company with substantial flexibility and optionality going forward rather than issuing a high-yield, fixed-rate public bond. The amendment and extension of the term loan significantly increases our capital structure flexibility, increases liquidity, minimizes refinancing costs and provides the ability to pay down the term loan at par. We have also hedged a significant amount of our production for the next 18 months, thus minimizing HighPeak’s exposure to downside risk if commodity prices decline as we move forward.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the second quarter of 2025 averaged 48.6 MBoe/d. Second quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 70% crude oil and 85% liquids.

The Company averaged one drilling rig and one frac crew during the second quarter, drilled 13 gross (13.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 14 gross (14.0 net) producing wells and placed 2 gross (2.0 net) salt-water disposal wells in operation. On June 30, 2025, the Company had 20 gross (20.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, “According to plan, our capital expenditures were heavily weighted toward the first part of the year, tapering off during the second quarter. Now with several efficiency-based projects complete and our maintenance drilling program in effect, we will continue to operate with capital discipline to preserve financial flexibility in this dynamic economic environment.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.19 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $156.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share.

Second quarter average realized prices were $63.74 per Bbl of crude oil, $20.34 per Bbl of NGL and $1.50 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $45.27 per Boe, or 71% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, second quarter average realized prices were $65.27 per Bbl of crude oil, $20.34 per Bbl of NGL and $2.18 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $46.94 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for the second quarter were $11.69 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.55 per Boe, workover expenses of $1.06 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.80 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.28 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $33.58 per Boe, or 74% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter.

HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the second quarter of 2025 were $125.4 million, a decrease of over 30% compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Hedging

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into additional crude oil derivative contracts covering a significant portion of its forecasted production through March 2027.

Crude oil. Including the derivative instruments entered into to date, HighPeak has the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel (“Bbl”):

Swaps Collars, Enhanced Collars

& Deferred

Premium Puts Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day Index Price per

Bbl Floor or

Strike

Price per

Bbl Ceiling

Price per

Bbl Deferred

Premium

Payable

per Bbl Crude Oil: Jul – Sep 2025 Swap 3,000 WTI Cushing $ 75.85 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Jul – Sep 2025 Put 9,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 65.78 $ — $ 5.00 Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 1,800 WTI Cushing $ 63.77 $ — $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2025 Collar 15,850 WTI Cushing $ — $ 60.53 $ 69.65 $ — Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2026 Collar 14,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 60.58 $ 69.92 $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Collar 12,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.87 $ 66.82 $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Collar 12,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.83 $ 66.84 $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Collar 9,800 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.80 $ 65.31 $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Collar 8,900 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.78 $ 65.24 $ —

The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing.

Natural gas. The Company has the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract MMBtu

Per Day Index Price per

MMBtu Natural Gas: Jul – Sep 2025 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.43 Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.43 Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.39 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 19,667 HH $ 4.30

The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in August 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on September 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

Warrants

The Company’s outstanding warrants (NASDAQ: HPKEW) which enable the warrant holders to purchase one share of common stock for $11.50 per share for each warrant are set to expire on August 21, 2025.

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2025. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Hamas, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company’s operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,853 $ 86,649 Accounts receivable 71,425 85,242 Derivative instruments 17,323 7,582 Inventory 6,823 10,952 Prepaid expenses 4,792 4,587 Total current assets 122,216 195,012 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 4,268,981 3,959,545 Unproved properties 69,908 70,868 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,395,115 ) (1,184,684 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,943,774 2,845,729 Other property and equipment, net 3,081 3,201 Derivative instruments 1,813 — Other noncurrent assets 18,569 19,346 Total assets $ 3,089,453 $ 3,063,288 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 120,000 Accounts payable – trade 64,291 74,011 Revenues and royalties payable 27,499 26,838 Other accrued liabilities 24,176 22,196 Accrued capital expenditures 22,443 35,170 Derivative instruments 1,364 5,380 Operating leases 912 719 Advances from joint interest owners — 316 Total current liabilities 140,685 284,630 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,027,354 928,384 Deferred income taxes 250,000 232,398 Asset retirement obligations 15,414 14,750 Derivative instruments 1,392 — Operating leases 522 670 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,166,875 1,166,609 Retained earnings 487,198 435,834 Total stockholders’ equity 1,654,086 1,602,456 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,089,453 $ 3,063,288





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 196,723 $ 274,590 $ 443,147 $ 556,959 NGL and natural gas sales 3,677 676 14,701 6,071 Total operating revenues 200,400 275,266 457,848 563,030 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 33,726 32,798 69,288 63,069 Production and ad valorem taxes 12,391 16,596 27,543 30,998 Exploration and abandonments 1,109 167 1,373 665 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 101,226 127,693 210,551 258,543 Accretion of discount 256 242 500 481 General and administrative 5,671 4,735 12,016 9,420 Stock-based compensation 88 3,775 265 7,573 Total operating costs and expenses 154,467 186,006 321,536 370,749 Other expense 2,489 2,000 2,489 2,001 Income from operations 43,444 87,260 133,823 190,280 Interest and other income 361 2,400 1,171 4,792 Interest expense (36,412 ) (42,991 ) (73,400 ) (86,625 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 26,446 (2,702 ) 18,519 (55,745 ) Income before income taxes 33,839 43,967 80,113 52,702 Provision for income taxes 7,663 14,250 17,602 16,547 Net income $ 26,176 $ 29,717 $ 62,511 $ 36,155 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.26 Diluted net income $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 123,930 125,341 123,922 125,341 Diluted 126,095 129,248 126,169 129,265 Dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 62,511 $ 36,155 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 17,602 15,970 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (18,519 ) 55,745 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 4,341 (10,456 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,091 4,119 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 4,879 4,906 Stock-based compensation expense 265 7,573 Accretion expense 500 481 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 210,551 258,543 Exploration and abandonment expense 859 229 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,817 7,038 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 4,977 (2,900 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (7,609 ) (3,633 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 298,265 373,770 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (306,157 ) (311,897 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (12,907 ) (5,226 ) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (3,584 ) (7,415 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 570 48 Other property additions — (122 ) Net cash used in investing activities (322,078 ) (324,612 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement 30,000 — Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Dividends paid (9,922 ) (10,086 ) Dividend equivalents paid (1,062 ) (1,068 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1 1 Repurchased shares under buyback program — (14,551 ) Debt issuance costs — (58 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,983 ) (85,762 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (64,796 ) (36,604 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,649 194,515 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,853 $ 157,911





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 33,913 37,073 36,056 38,516 NGLs (Bbls) 7,462 6,018 7,592 5,583 Natural gas (Mcf) 43,642 32,640 43,371 30,187 Total (Boe) 48,649 48,531 50,876 49,130 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 63.74 $ 81.39 $ 67.90 $ 79.45 NGL per Bbl $ 20.34 $ 20.32 $ 22.30 $ 22.45 Natural gas per Mcf $ 1.50 $ 0.13 $ 1.91 $ 0.68 Total per Boe $ 45.27 $ 62.33 $ 49.72 $ 62.97 Margin Data ($ per Boe): Average price $ 45.27 $ 62.33 $ 49.72 $ 62.97 Lease operating expenses (6.55 ) (6.79 ) (6.58 ) (6.54 ) Expense workovers (1.06 ) (0.63 ) (0.94 ) (0.51 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (2.80 ) (3.76 ) (2.99 ) (3.47 ) $ 34.86 $ 51.15 $ 39.21 $ 52.45





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income as reported $ 26,176 $ 29,717 $ 62,511 $ 36,155 Participating basic earnings (2,546 ) (2,860 ) (6,086 ) (3,466 ) Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders 23,630 26,857 56,425 32,689 Reallocation of participating earnings 32 36 78 37 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 23,662 $ 26,893 $ 56,503 $ 32,726 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 123,930 125,341 123,922 125,341 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options — 1,753 82 1,770 Dilutive unvested restricted stock 2,165 2,154 2,165 2,154 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 126,095 129,248 126,169 129,265 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.25





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 26,176 $ 29,717 $ 62,511 $ 36,155 Interest expense 36,412 42,991 73,400 86,625 Interest and other income (361 ) (2,400 ) (1,171 ) (4,792 ) Income tax expense 7,663 14,250 17,602 16,547 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 101,226 127,693 210,551 258,543 Accretion of discount 256 242 500 481 Exploration and abandonment expense 1,109 167 1,373 665 Stock based compensation 88 3,775 265 7,573 Derivative related noncash activity (19,034 ) (2,606 ) (14,178 ) 45,289 Other expense 2,489 2,000 2,489 2,001 EBITDAX 156,024 215,829 353,342 449,087 Cash interest expense (31,902 ) (38,472 ) (64,430 ) (77,600 ) Other (a) (2,382 ) 220 (1,832 ) 1,778 Discretionary cash flow 121,740 177,577 287,080 373,265 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 19,473 24,754 11,185 505 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,213 $ 202,331 $ 298,265 $ 373,770 (a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,213 $ 202,331 $ 298,265 $ 373,770 Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities (19,473 ) (24,754 ) (11,185 ) (505 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 121,740 177,577 287,080 373,265 Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (126,338 ) (164,199 ) (306,157 ) (311,897 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (38,079 ) (6,931 ) (12,907 ) (5,226 ) Free cash flow $ (42,677 ) $ 6,447 $ (31,984 ) $ 56,142





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Amounts Amounts per Diluted Share Amounts Amounts per Diluted Share Net income $ 26,176 $ 0.19 $ 62,511 $ 0.45 Noncash derivative gain, net (19,034 ) (0.14 ) (14,178 ) (0.10 ) Other expense 2,489 0.02 2,489 0.02 Abandoned leasehold and plugging and abandonment expenses 856 0.01 860 0.01 Stock-based compensation 88 0.00 265 0.00 Income tax adjustment for above items * 3,276 0.02 2,218 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 13,851 $ 0.10 $ 54,165 $ 0.39 * Assuming a 21% tax rate

