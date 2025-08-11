Toro Corp. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Common Shares

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) (“Toro” or the “Company”), a global energy transportation services provider, announces today the final results of its tender offer (the “Offer”), which expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern time on August 7, 2025.

Based on the final count by Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, 20,344 common shares (the “Shares”) were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to expiration of the Offer. The Company expects to accept all of these Shares for purchase in accordance with the terms of the Offer at a price of $2.75 per Share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, for an aggregate cost of approximately $55,946.00 excluding fees relating to the Offer. The Company will promptly pay for all of the Shares accepted for purchase.

If shareholders have any questions, please call our information agent, Georgeson LLC at (855) 733-5180 (toll free). Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1 478-207-6120.

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. Following completion of the previously announced transaction to sell one of its LPG carriers, the Company's fleet will comprise of three LPG carriers and one MR tanker vessel that transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.

