FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the second quarter of 2024)

Revenues were $35.7 million, a decrease of 51% or $36.7 million compared to $72.4 million.

Net loss was $10.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, down from a net income of $9.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was ($9.8) million, down from $6.9 million.

Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the first six months of 2024)

Revenues were $53.2 million, a decrease of 59% or $77.5 million compared to $130.7 million.

Net loss was $28.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, down from a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was ($25.9) million, down from $14.0 million.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a description of the measure and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

“Our second quarter continued to see downside as expected in our BioDiesel segment, driven by challenging market conditions, which depressed our ability to generate an acceptable margin. These conditions were driven by historically high pricing on inputs and a lack of clarity of support for the BioDiesel business under IRA 45Z, Clean Fuel Producer Credit (“CFPC”).

As part of the reconciliation bill passed by the Senate and signed into law, there is now greater clarity on the IRA 45Z support, which aims to assist the biodiesel industry and is viewed as a positive step. However, due to the on-going abnormally high feedstock prices and after depleting our current feedstock inventory, we decided to temporarily idle our biodiesel plant in June. We hope feedstock prices will eventually return to normal, allowing us to resume production later in 2025 or early 2026.

Our Chemicals segment started the quarter slower, mainly due to weaker market demand and a delayed production start-up following our turnaround.

We have successfully expanded our chemicals business opportunity pipeline by adding several new projects with substantial volume potential upon commercialization. Furthermore, we have managed to commercialize multiple projects from our pipeline, with production expected to begin by the end of Q4 and in Q1 2026.

We previously announced that we are nearing completion of a new production facility. This plant will enable us to backward integrate into one of our raw materials and expand our market participation with new product capacity. We expect to complete the final commissioning in Q3.

During this lull in the BioDiesel business, we continue investing in the reliability and efficiency of the plant. Unlike many competitors in the BioDiesel market, we have chemical activities that contribute to our revenue and marketing efforts.

Additionally, our focus continues to be on maintaining cost control with a solid balance sheet and ample cash which enables us to endure the BioDiesel downturn, while continuing to invest in future growth.” said Roeland Polet, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2025 Cash Dividends

In the second quarter of 2025, FutureFuel paid a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock. The remaining 2025 quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share will be paid in September and December.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information), include all dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts:

FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Dollar

Change %

Change Revenue $ 35,673 $ 72,409 $ (36,736 ) (51 )% (Loss) income from operations $ (11,928 ) $ 5,451 $ (17,379 ) na Net (loss) income $ (10,416 ) $ 9,571 $ (19,987 ) na (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.46 ) na Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.46 ) na Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,823 ) $ 6,907 $ (16,730 ) na





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Dollar

Change %

Change Revenue $ 53,211 $ 130,690 $ (77,479 ) (59 )% (Loss) income from operations $ (30,766 ) $ 7,649 $ (38,415 ) na Net (loss) income $ (28,059 ) $ 13,901 $ (41,960 ) na (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.64 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.96 ) na Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.96 ) na Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,880 ) $ 14,015 $ (39,895 ) na

Financial and Business Summary

Consolidated sales revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, decreased $36,736 and $77,479, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. This decrease was primarily attributed to uncertainty surrounding the clean fuel producer’s credit, which negatively and materially impacted the biofuel segment. In the first three months of the year, we initiated an extended plant turnaround as a measure to improve plant reliability and product quality. This extended turnaround negatively impacted both segments. We resumed biodiesel production in April to fulfill existing sales obligations. The weak market conditions continued into the current three-month period and led the Company to idle its biodiesel production. As a result of these market conditions, the Company implemented a reduction in force in July. The Company retained employees with expertise to facilitate the restart of biodiesel production upon the return of more favorable market conditions.

Income from operations in the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $17,379 as compared to the same period of 2024, due primarily to reduced throughput from the issues noted above. Also reducing gross profit in the current three-month period was the change in the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the last-in, first-out, (“LIFO”) method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit $1,232 in the current three-month period as compared to an increase of $1,313 in the same period of the prior year. Partially offsetting the decrease in gross profit was the effect of liquidation of biofuel inventory of $2,394.

Income from operations in the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $38,415 as compared to the same period of 2024, primarily from the reduced throughput given the issues noted above along with increased spend on parts and contract labor for the turnaround. Also reducing gross profit in the current six-month period was a benefit from the change in the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit $1,857 in the current six-month period as compared to an increase of $4,341 in the prior six-month period. Partially offsetting these decreases in gross profit in the current six-month period was the effect of liquidation of biofuel inventory of $2,394.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $9,478 in 2025, compared with $5,270 in the same period in 2024. Capital expenditures in 2025 increased primarily from construction of a custom chemical plant that is expected to be completed in the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $95,152 as of June 30, 2025, compared with $109,541 as of December 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, non-cash gains or losses on derivative instruments, and other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,152 $ 109,541 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of $0 and $6,683, respectively, and net of allowances for credit losses of $44 and $29, respectively 10,946 21,896 Inventory, net 9,620 20,643 Other current assets 13,033 12,706 Total current assets 128,751 164,786 Property, plant and equipment, net 84,610 78,538 Other assets 4,851 4,367 Total noncurrent assets 89,461 82,905 Total Assets $ 218,212 $ 247,691 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due customers of $890 and $890, respectively $ 9,492 $ 10,622 Dividends payable 5,443 10,699 Other current liabilities 16,004 11,986 Total current liabilities 30,939 33,307 Deferred revenue – long-term 5,996 6,324 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,053 2,239 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,049 8,563 Total liabilities 39,988 41,870 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,803,243 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 4 4 Additional paid in capital 205,898 205,434 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (27,678 ) 383 Total Stockholders’ Equity 178,224 205,821 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 218,212 $ 247,691





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Net Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 35,673 $ 72,409 $ 53,211 $ 130,690 Cost of goods sold and distribution 44,440 63,752 76,541 117,026 Gross (loss) profit (8,767 ) 8,657 (23,330 ) 13,664 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,228 2,290 5,112 4,193 Research and development expenses 933 916 2,324 1,822 Total operating expenses 3,161 3,206 7,436 6,015 (Loss) income from operations (11,928 ) 5,451 (30,766 ) 7,649 Interest and dividend income 1,068 1,521 2,305 4,321 Other income, net 479 2,605 443 2,569 Other income, net 1,547 4,126 2,748 6,890 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,381 ) 9,577 (28,018 ) 14,539 Income tax provision 35 6 41 638 Net (loss) income $ (10,416 ) $ 9,571 $ (28,059 ) $ 13,901 (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.32 Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,803,243 43,763,243 43,803,243 43,763,243 Diluted 43,803,243 43,763,243 43,803,243 43,763,243





FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ (28,059 ) $ 13,901 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,739 4,760 Amortization of deferred financing costs 44 51 Provision for deferred income taxes 28 626 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (281 ) 1,696 Stock based compensation 462 22 Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (34 ) - Noncash interest expense 18 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,950 (4,980 ) Accounts receivable – related parties - (7 ) Inventory 11,023 3,802 Income tax receivable 3 (20 ) Prepaid expenses 1,882 2,156 Prepaid expenses – related parties (12 ) - Other assets (2,941 ) 215 Accounts payable (2,367 ) (11,649 ) Accounts payable – related parties (96 ) - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,786 6,710 Deferred revenue (96 ) (1,713 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 768 - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (183 ) 15,588 Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments 859 (42 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 34 - Capital expenditures (9,478 ) (5,270 ) Net cash used in provided by investing activities (8,585 ) (5,312 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of dividends (5,256 ) (114,660 ) Deferred financing costs (365 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (5,621 ) (114,660 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (14,389 ) (104,384 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 109,541 219,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 95,152 $ 115,060 Cash paid for income taxes $ 10 $ - Noncash capital expenditures 1,333 1,182





FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (10,416 ) $ 9,571 $ (28,059 ) $ 13,901 Depreciation 2,411 2,145 4,739 4,760 Non-cash stock-based compensation 236 - 462 22 Interest and dividend income (1,068 ) (1,521 ) (2,305 ) (4,321 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 27 34 62 69 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3 ) - (34 ) - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (540 ) (578 ) (281 ) 1,696 Other income (505 ) (2,750 ) (505 ) (2,750 ) Income tax provision 35 6 41 638 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,823 ) $ 6,907 $ (25,880 ) $ 14,015





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (183 ) $ 15,588 Deferred income taxes, net (28 ) (626 ) Interest and dividend income (2,305 ) (4,321 ) Income tax provision 41 638 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (22,900 ) 5,486 Other income (505 ) (2,750 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,880 ) $ 14,015





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 14,250 $ 15,583 $ 22,659 $ 31,010 Performance chemicals 2,369 3,653 3,325 6,285 Chemical revenue 16,619 19,236 25,984 37,295 Biofuel revenue 19,054 53,173 27,227 93,395 Total Revenue $ 35,673 $ 72,409 $ 53,211 $ 130,690 Segment gross profit (loss) Chemical $ 1,667 $ 4,677 $ (4,062 ) $ 8,698 Biofuel (10,434 ) 3,980 (19,268 ) 4,966 Total gross (loss) profit $ (8,767 ) $ 8,657 $ (23,330 ) $ 13,664

As of June 30, 2025, FutureFuel held 0.5 million RINs with a fair market value of $604 and no cost. Comparatively, at June 30, 2024, FutureFuel held 2.1 million RINs with a fair market value of $1,055 and no cost.