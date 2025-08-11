CPS Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Revenues of $109.8 million compared to $95.9 million in the prior year period

Pretax income of $7.0 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period

Record high shareholder’s equity- first time over $300 million

New contract purchases of $433.0 million in the quarter

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $4.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This represents an increase compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $109.8 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 14.5%, compared to $95.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $102.8 million compared to $89.2 million for the 2024 period. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $7.0 million, from $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenues were $216.6 million, an increase of approximately $29.0 million, or 15.5% compared to $187.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $202.9 million, compared to $174.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $13.8 million, compared to $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased to $9.5 million from $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2025, CPS purchased $433.0 million of new contracts compared to $431.9 million during the second quarter of 2024. The Company's receivables totaled $3.708 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $3.615 billion as of March 31, 2025, and an increase from $3.173 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 7.45% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.26% for the second quarter of 2024. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 13.14% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 13.29% as of June 30, 2024.

"Improvements in earnings and operating efficiencies were the highlights of the second quarter," said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. "As our portfolio grows to new highs, we remain focused on the quality of the credit we originate and the performance of existing loans."

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on August 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 operating results.

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on August 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 operating results.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Interest income $ 105,362 $ 88,367 $ 207,295 $ 172,655 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value 3,000 5,500 6,500 10,500 Other income 1,402 2,013 2,843 4,469 109,764 95,880 216,638 187,624 Expenses: Employee costs 24,362 23,725 49,395 48,141 General and administrative 13,183 13,260 26,726 27,013 Interest 58,704 46,710 113,622 88,678 Provision for credit losses (781 ) (1,950 ) (1,760 ) (3,585 ) Other expenses 7,344 7,463 14,901 14,148 102,812 89,208 202,884 174,395 Income before income taxes 6,952 6,672 13,754 13,229 Income tax expense 2,155 2,000 4,263 3,967 Net income $ 4,797 $ 4,672 $ 9,491 $ 9,262 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 21,893 21,263 21,670 21,203 Diluted 24,180 24,263 24,254 24,433 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,772 $ 11,713 Restricted cash and equivalents 144,396 125,684 Finance receivables measured at fair value 3,559,029 3,313,767 Finance receivables, net 1,671 4,987 Other assets 42,922 37,717 $ 3,763,790 $ 3,493,868 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 67,928 $ 70,151 Warehouse lines of credit 395,596 410,898 Residual interest financing 155,103 99,176 Securitization trust debt 2,813,234 2,594,384 Subordinated renewable notes 28,828 26,489 3,460,689 3,201,098 Shareholders' equity 303,101 292,770 $ 3,763,790 $ 3,493,868 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)

At and for the

At and for the Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Contracts purchased $ 433.02 $ 431.88 $ 884.24 $ 778.19 Contracts securitized $ 439.29 $ 657.09 901.83 957.71 Total portfolio balance (1) $ 3,708.38 $ 3,173.28 $ 3,708.38 $ 3,173.28 Average portfolio balance (1) $ 3,682.96 $ 3,122.28 3,627.80 3,058.05 Delinquencies (1) 31+ Days 10.50 % 10.87 % Repossession Inventory 2.64 % 2.42 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 13.14 % 13.29 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1) 7.45 % 7.26 % 7.49 % 7.55 % Recovery rates (1), (2) 30.4 % 30.9 % 29.0 % 32.1 %

For the For the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ (3) % (4)

$ (3) % (4)

$ (3) % (4)

$ (3) % (4)

Interest income $ 105.36 11.4 % $ 88.37 11.3 % $ 207.30 11.4 % $ 172.66 11.3 % Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value 3.00 0.3 % 5.50 0.7 % 6.50 0.4 % 10.50 0.7 % Other income 1.40 0.2 % 2.01 0.3 % 2.84 0.2 % 4.47 0.3 % Interest expense (58.70 ) -6.4 % (46.71 ) -6.0 % (113.62 ) -6.3 % (88.68 ) -5.8 % Net interest margin 51.06 5.5 % 49.17 6.3 % 103.02 5.7 % 98.95 6.5 % Provision for credit losses 0.78 0.1 % 1.95 0.2 % 1.76 0.1 % 3.59 0.2 % Risk adjusted margin 51.84 5.6 % 51.12 6.5 % 104.78 5.8 % 102.53 6.7 % Other operating expenses (5) (44.89 ) -4.9 % (44.45 ) -5.7 % (91.02 ) -5.0 % (89.30 ) -5.8 % Pre-tax income $ 6.95 0.8 % $ 6.67 0.9 % $ 13.75 0.8 % $ 13.23 0.9 % (1) Excludes third party portfolios. (2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding. (5) Total pre-tax expenses less provision for credit losses and interest expense.



