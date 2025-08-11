DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of The Connex Credit Union, Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Connex Credit Union (“Connex”). Connex learned of a data breach on or about June 3, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Connex Credit Union

Founded in 1940, Connex Credit Union is one of Connecticut’s largest member-owned financial institutions, serving 70,000+ members with $1B in assets across eight branches and supporting communities in four counties.

What happened?

Around June 3, 2025, Connex identified unusual activity on its network. They initiated an investigation and found that between June 2 and June 3, 2025, certain files may have been accessed and downloaded without permission. These files could have contained personal information such as names, account numbers, debit card details, Social Security numbers, and other government IDs linked to the accounts.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Connex, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Connex data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.