Proficient Auto Logistics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL) (the “Company” or “Proficient”) today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and comparative summary financial information for the Founding Companies (as defined below) on a combined basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Summary (second quarter 2024 information on a combined basis)

Total Operating Revenue of $115.5 million, increased 21.4% from Q1 2025 and 8.4% from Q2 2024

Total Operating Income (Loss) of $0.1 million, versus ($2.4) million in Q1 2025 and $7.0 million in Q2 2024

Adjusted Operating Income(1) of $3.8 million, versus $1.2 million in Q1 2025 and $8.7 million in Q2 2024

Adjusted Operating Ratio(1) of 96.7% compared to 98.7% in Q1 2025 and 91.8% in Q2 2024

Total Units delivered of 631,426, an increase of 28% from Q1 2025 and 24% from Q2 2024

Rick O’Dell, Proficient’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the second quarter, PAL delivered stronger revenue, largely from market share gains and the Brothers acquisition, demonstrating the importance of strategic execution in an uncertain environment. We are pleased to show improved profitability sequentially, though we have more work to do to control costs in a base market that continues to be weaker than expected coming into 2025. Month-to-month automotive sales rates have been volatile amidst changing tariff policy and cautious large purchase behavior by consumers. Our mandate is to deliver top quality service and operate efficiently while preserving the ability to scale up via share gains and acquisitions.”

Explanatory Note

On May 13, 2024, Proficient completed the initial public offering (the “IPO”) of its common stock and affected the acquisition of its Delta Auto Transport, Inc., Deluxe Auto Carriers, Inc., Sierra Mountain Group, Inc., Proficient Auto Transport, and Tribeca Automotive Inc. (collectively, the “Founding Companies”). For a full description of these transactions and subsequent acquisitions, please refer to our previously filed Form 10K.

The Company is providing below summary unaudited combined financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with comparison to combined summary information from the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the year earlier quarter ended June 30, 2024. The summary unaudited combined financial information has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Proficient’s and the Founding Companies’ management. This information has not yet been subjected to audit, review or agreed-upon procedures of any audit firm, and therefore, there is no independent auditors’ opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Please refer to footnote 1 to the table for a description of periods included for the various acquired entities.

(1 ) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Summary Unaudited Combined Financial Information” on the following pages for additional information regarding the use of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Summary Unaudited Combined Financial Information (1)

($000s) Three months ending - 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Total Operating Revenue $ 115,547 $ 95,206 $ 106,607 Total Operating (Loss) Income 125 (2,363 ) 7,041 Addback: Amortization of Intangibles 2,455 2,416 1,076 Stock Compensation expense 1,221 1,183 613 Adjusted Operating Income (2) 3,801 1,236 8,730 Adjusted Operating Ratio (2) 96.7 % 98.7 % 91.8 % (Loss) Income before income taxes (1,882 ) (3,894 ) 5,793 Addback: Depreciation & Amortization 10,102 8,904 4,761 Stock Compensation Expense 1,221 1,183 613 Interest Expense 1,838 1,571 1,247 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 11,279 7,764 12,414 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 9.8 % 8.2 % 11.6 %





(1) The amounts shown above reflect the unaudited summary combined financial results of the five Founding Companies for the full three-month periods presented without any pro forma adjustments that would give effect to the completion of the IPO or any related transaction expenses or adjustments recognized as a result of the IPO and concurrent Combinations. The results of Proficient (acquiror entity) are included in the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024; however, they reflect only those operating expenses incurred following the closing of the IPO on May 13, 2024. Amounts related to Auto Transport Group (“ATG”) and Brothers Auto Transport (“BAT”) are included only since acquisition on August 16, 2024, and April 1, 2025, respectively. (2) Our management team reviews Adjusted Operating Income and the related Adjusted Operating Ratio, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a basis for comparing the results of financial reporting periods excluding the impact of non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangibles resulting from our acquisitions. These measures provide management with the requisite insight regarding progress on operating and integration initiatives. The table above provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to the most comparable GAAP measure and Adjusted Operating Ratio flows from that. (3) Our management team reviews Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures, to measure the operating performance and financial condition of our business and to make strategic decisions. See the Appendix for additional information regarding the use of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure and Adjusted EBITDA Margin flows from that.

Revenue and Profitability (1)

Three months ending - Select Operating Metrics 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Unit Volume - Company Deliveries 220,578 163,754 152,714 Revenue / Unit - Company Deliveries $ 178.82 $ 185.38 $ 212.25 Unit Volume - Subhaulers 410,848 330,755 354,998 Revenue / Unit - Subhaulers $ 166.50 $ 173.14 $ 190.77 Percent Revenue, Company Deliveries 37 % 35 % 32 % Percent Revenue, Subhaulers 63 % 65 % 68 %





(1 ) The amounts shown above reflect combined information for the five Founding Companies for the full three-month periods presented without any pro forma adjustments that would give effect to the completion of the IPO or any related transaction expenses or adjustments recognized as a result of the IPO and concurrent Combinations. Amounts related to ATG and BAT are included only since acquisition on August 16, 2024, and April 1, 2025, respectively.

Total revenue increased $20.3 million, or 21%, sequentially versus the first quarter of 2025, while unit volumes were up approximately 28%, as volume growth was modestly offset by a lower revenue per unit driven by customer mix and fewer spot buy opportunities in the quarter. The proportion of revenue delivered via company drivers increased to 37% in the quarter, improving truck asset utilization. Unit deliveries during the second quarter were up approximately 24% from the comparable period of 2024 while total revenue was up $8.9 million, or only 8.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, because of significantly lower revenue per unit year-over-year. The dedicated fleet portion of Proficient’s revenue was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $7.3 million in the second quarter of last year.

The comparison of adjusted operating ratio year-over-year is negatively impacted by the step up in market value on fleet assets acquired when the IPO closed last year. The increased depreciation expense resulting from that step up in valuation represents 1.61% of the reported adjusted operating ratio for the most recent quarter.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter with $13.6 million of cash and $90.2 million of debt (inclusive of $5.0 million drawn against its $20.0 million line of credit at the end of the quarter, down from $8.0 million drawn as of the end of the first quarter). This resulting net debt of approximately $76.6 million on June 30, 2025, equates to a net leverage ratio of 2.2x when compared to combined adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million for the trailing twelve months.

The $90.2 million total debt also reflects full utilization of our $25.0 million term debt facility following the use of the undrawn capacity during the quarter to fund the cash portion of our BAT acquisition.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies since our IPO in May 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that EBITDA provides useful information in measuring our operating performance, generating future operating plans and making strategic decisions regarding allocation of capital. Management believes this information presents helpful comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding the effect of certain non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and it should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) for the period adjusted for interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense and stock compensation expense.

Summary Unaudited Combined Financial Information (1)

Twelve months ending- 6/30/2025 ($000s) (Loss) Income before income taxes $ (12,105 ) Addback: Depreciation & Amortization 35,918 Stock Compensation Expense 4,611 Interest Expense 6,777 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,201





(1 ) The amounts shown above reflect combined information for the five Founding Companies for the twelve-month period presented without any pro forma adjustments that would give effect to the completion of the IPO or any related transaction expenses or adjustments recognized as a result of the IPO and concurrent Combinations. The results of Proficient (acquiror entity) are included in the twelve months ended June 30, 2025; however, they reflect only those operating expenses incurred following the closing of the IPO on May 13, 2024. Amounts related to ATG and BAT are included only since acquisition on August 16, 2024, and April 1, 2025, respectively





PROFICIENT AUTO LOGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) Successor June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,646,252 $ 15,398,714 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses (2025 - $189,916; 2024 - $134,372) 47,124,317 37,394,656 Net investment in leases, current portion 236,913 266,447 Maintenance supplies 1,600,211 1,356,814 Assets held for sale 36,000 265,900 Income tax receivable 871,414 2,944,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,431,839 10,060,169 Total current assets 71,946,946 67,687,442 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization (2025 - $28,350,632; 2024 - $15,541,572) 127,655,334 122,636,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,494,307 10,970,536 Net investment in leases, less current portion 89,103 175,330 Deposits 5,553,335 4,676,679 Goodwill 174,090,117 169,056,675 Intangible assets, net of amortization (2025 - $10,579,831; 2024 - $5,709,360) 129,840,169 132,490,640 Other long-term assets 788,749 393,006 Total assets $ 520,458,060 $ 508,086,944 Liabilities, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,506,594 $ 9,829,355 Accrued liabilities 26,108,485 21,826,519 Income Tax Payable 42,470 - Finance lease liabilities, current portion 54,274 89,184 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,902,908 1,825,970 Long-term debt, current portion 22,555,270 19,052,903 Total current liabilities 62,170,001 52,623,931 Long-term liabilities: Line of credit 5,000,000 7,000,000 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion - 8,343 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 8,791,344 9,258,234 Long-term debt, less current portion 62,653,831 56,336,911 Deferred tax liability, net 39,972,654 42,638,079 Other long-term liabilities 2,341,923 2,241,923 Total liabilities 180,929,753 170,107,421 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 27,738,985 and 27,069,114 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 277,389 270,691 Additional paid in capital 353,047,533 346,756,929 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (13,796,615 ) (9,048,097 ) Total stockholders’ equity 339,528,307 337,979,523 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 520,458,060 $ 508,086,944



