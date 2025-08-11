Oklo and Lightbridge to Evaluate Additional Co-Location Opportunities for Manufacturing Advanced Fuels from Legacy Materials

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, and Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration to explore the potential co-location of a Lightbridge fuel fabrication facility within Oklo’s planned advanced fuel manufacturing facility.

This work is under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed earlier this year. Oklo and Lightbridge are jointly assessing the feasibility of commercial-scale fuel fabrication within Oklo’s planned fuel manufacturing infrastructure. Consistent with the objectives of the MOU, this initiative aims to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear fuels through joint fuel fabrication and research and development, including manufacturing fuel using repurposed plutonium from legacy materials.

This announcement follows a series of executive orders issued by the White House in May 2025 that prioritize the acceleration of U.S. nuclear energy deployment. Among the directives was a call for the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to process surplus plutonium and make it available for advanced reactor fuel.

The proposed co-located facility would support the production of advanced fuels for both fast reactors and light water reactors, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to U.S. leadership in advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing and recycling. The collaboration underscores a shared vision for strengthening domestic energy security, supporting advanced reactor deployment, improving the performance of existing light water reactors, and enhancing the resilience of the nuclear fuel supply chain.

“We’re building the infrastructure to help fuel new nuclear development and deployment,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “This collaboration supports our efforts to bolster near- and mid-term advanced reactor fuel supplies with legacy materials such as down-blended uranium and repurposed plutonium. It directly aligns with strong federal direction supporting domestic fuel independence.”

In addition to commercial fuel production, the co-located site would serve as a joint R&D hub for advanced fuel development. These capabilities align with emerging federal policy and represent a critical step toward building a robust commercial supply chain for next-generation nuclear technologies.

“This joint effort reflects a shared vision for a modern nuclear fuel cycle—one that supports both existing and advanced reactors and strengthens America’s energy resilience,” said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation. “Together, we’re working toward a new era of U.S.-led nuclear innovation.”

About Oklo Inc.

Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com

Media and Investor Contact for Oklo:

Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com

Investor Contact:

Sam Doane, Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com