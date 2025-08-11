RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated earnings of $538,412, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $156,692, or $0.02 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the quarter was largely the result of higher earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”).

CEO Paul Nester stated, “We continue to honor our mission of creating value for shareholders and our community by providing safe and reliable energy to the Roanoke region. MVP has been a successful and meaningful part of delivering value and energy for a full year. Roanoke Gas continues to produce strong financial results resulting from prudent system investment and exemplary operational performance.”

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company’s net income of $13,484,309, or $1.31 per share, was up 16% from $11,620,074, or $1.15 per share, in the first nine months of the prior year, primarily due to higher operating margins along with enhanced earnings from the Company’s investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding inflation and interest rate along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:


RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited)  
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  June 30, June 30,  
   2025  2024   2025  2024  
           
Operating revenues $17,264,615 $14,458,202  $81,016,198 $71,536,930 
Operating expenses  16,068,055  12,900,609   62,091,675  54,697,591  
Operating income  1,196,560  1,557,593   18,924,523  16,839,339  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate  772,082  282,604   2,427,470  2,979,823  
Other income (expense), net  244,000  (69,349)  1,180,969  140,924  
Interest expense  1,512,754  1,567,093   4,922,959  4,769,979  
Income before income taxes  699,888  203,755   17,610,003  15,190,107  
Income tax expense  161,476  47,063   4,125,694  3,570,033  
           
Net income $538,412 $156,692  $13,484,309 $11,620,074  
           
Net earnings per share of common stock:          
Basic $0.05 $0.02  $1.31 $1.15  
Diluted $0.05 $0.02  $1.31 $1.15  
           
Cash dividends per common share$0.2075 $0.2000  $0.6225 $0.6000  
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  10,319,232  10,188,592   10,294,227  10,129,111  
Diluted  10,324,165  10,192,797   10,298,688  10,132,347  
           
           
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
           
    June 30,   
Assets    2025   2024    
Current assets   $21,595,712  $25,408,031    
Utility property, net    270,538,465   257,936,755    
Other non-current assets    32,623,816   30,809,374    
           
Total Assets   $324,757,993  $314,154,160    
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Current liabilities   $20,695,773  $23,782,556    
Long-term debt, net    139,743,390   136,311,348    
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   48,057,512   45,292,464    
Total Liabilities    208,496,675   205,386,368    
Stockholders' Equity    116,261,318   108,767,792    
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $324,757,993  $314,154,160    

        

Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney
  Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone: (540) 777-3997

