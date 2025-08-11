Windsor, Nova Scotia, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple One Metals Closes $500,000

For Immediate Release:

August 11, 2025 – Triple One Metals Inc. ("Triple One" or the "Company") (CSE:TONE) is pleased to announce a financing to raise $500,000 at $0.01225 per share and, subject to approval, will issue 40,816,327 common shares.

The use of proceeds is the payments of certain debts and for working capital. A finder’s fee may be payable pursuant to Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

All common shares to be issued will be issued with the required hold period as required by securities laws.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company confirms there are no material facts or material changes related to the Company which has yet to be generally disclosed.

For additional information

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer,

Triple One Metals Inc.

info@triple1metals.com

www.triple1metals.com

59 Payzant Drive

P.O. Box 657, Windsor

Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction and Placement and the Company’s anticipated share capital. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to complete the Transaction and Placement, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the mineral exploration industry. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release