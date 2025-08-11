Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue increased 3% to $33.6 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 6% to $8.6 million on higher sales volumes.
  • Bulk revenue decreased 2% to $8.3 million.
  • Services revenue decreased by 4% to $11.4 million due to a $1.2 million decrease in construction revenue and a $0.5 million decrease in design and consulting revenue. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue which increased 17% to $8.3 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue increased by 33% to $5.2 million.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $15.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $112.2 million and working capital increased to $137.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

  • Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 7% due to significantly less rainfall on Grand Cayman during this past quarter compared to the second quarter of 2024 and to a lesser extent ongoing population growth and increased business activity within the company’s service area.
  • The company’s client approved the pilot test reports and recommendations for its $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in Kalaeloa, Hawaii. This significant project milestone helps pave the way to begin construction once all permits have been obtained.
  • Completed the expansion of its West Bay seawater desalination plant to meet growing demand for water in its Grand Cayman service area. The expansion added an additional 1 million gallons per day of desalinated water production capacity.
  • Increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025. This third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share represented an increase of 27.3% from the second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share.

Management Commentary

“All four of our business segments performed well this past quarter with revenue growth of 6% in our retail segment and 33% in our manufacturing segment compared to the same period last year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “Services segment revenue from recurring O&M contracts increased by 17%, which partially offset decreases in construction revenue and design and consulting revenue. While bulk segment revenue decreased slightly this past quarter due to lower fuel passthrough charges, bulk profitability increased in dollar terms and gross profit percentage due to lower costs of revenue.

“Our diversified water business model – spanning regulated utility operations, O&M services and manufacturing – continues to serve the company and its shareholders well, with our consolidated revenue increasing by 3% and our fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increasing 23% compared to the same period in 2024.

“As previously communicated, the performance of our manufacturing segment has greatly improved and stabilized over the past couple of years. This was evident this past quarter with manufacturing revenue increasing 33% and gross margin improving by six percentage points. A meaningful part of our manufacturing revenue is generated by water purification equipment we fabricate for the nuclear power industry. We are Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) certified by two large nuclear industry players and are very encouraged by the revitalized interest in nuclear power solutions for the U.S. We expect our unique manufacturing qualifications to create opportunities for continued growth in our manufacturing business.

“Our 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant in Hawaii continued to advance in accordance with the schedule. As previously disclosed, in April, our client, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, approved and accepted our pilot test report and recommendations -- achieving a critical milestone for the project. In July, we submitted our 90% design for the project and are currently addressing comments from our client’s consultants. Provided all permitting milestones are achieved, we expect to commence construction of the plant early next year.”

Q2 2025 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $33.6 million, increasing 3% from $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to increases of $456,000 in the retail segment and $1.3 million in the manufacturing segment. This increase was partially offset by decreases of $173,000 in the bulk segment and $474,000 in the services segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 7% increase in the volume of water sold.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.

The decrease in services segment revenue was primarily due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was a result of a $1.0 million decrease in revenue recognized for the Hawaii project due to the completion of the pilot plant testing phase of the project, which resulted in a decrease in project expenditures pending commencement of the construction phase of the project.

Services segment revenue generated under O&M contracts totaled $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 17% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.

Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $1.3 million, or 33%, to $5.2 million, as compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for 2025 was $12.8 million (38.2% of total revenue), as compared to $11.6 million (35.8% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to increases in retail and manufacturing revenue, as well as decreased cost of revenue for the bulk segment. The increase in gross profit was partially offset by a decrease in gross profit for the services segment.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to discontinued operations, as the company recognized a gain on sale of the land and documentation for the discontinued project in Mexico totaling $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $112.2 million as of June 30, 2025, with working capital of $137.4 million and stockholders’ equity of $216.6 million.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the first half of 2025 was $67.3 million, a decrease of 7% from $72.2 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was due to decreases of $7.8 million in the services segment and $104,000 in the bulk segment. This decrease was partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in the retail segment and $1.8 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 10% increase in the volume of water sold.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partly due to a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.

The decrease in services segment revenue was primarily due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $13.4 million in the first half of 2024 to $5.0 million in the first half of 2025 primarily as a result of two construction projects that were completed in the first half of 2024. Construction revenue recognized on the Hawaii contract also declined by $2.1 million in 2025 due to the completion of the pilot plant testing phase of the project.

Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $16.0 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 13% from the first half of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.

Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $1.8 million to $11.0 million as compared to $9.2 million in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit for 2025 was $25.1 million (37.3% of total revenue), as compared to $25.5 million (35.3% of total revenue) in the first half of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in services segment gross profit of $2.8 million primarily as a result of the decrease in construction revenue. The decrease in gross profit was partially offset by an increase in gross profit for the retail, bulk and manufacturing segments.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first half of 2025 was $10.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first half of 2024.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first half of 2025 was $9.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.3 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the first half of 2024. The decrease was due to discontinued operations, as the company recognized a gain on sale of the land and documentation for the discontinued project in Mexico totaling $12.1 million in the year-ago period.

Second Quarter 2025 Segment Results

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Corporate Total
Revenue $8,638,026  $8,274,816  $11,448,202  $5,230,035  $  $33,591,079 
Cost of revenue  3,775,758   5,738,907   8,056,883   3,187,546      20,759,094 
Gross profit  4,862,268   2,535,909   3,391,319   2,042,489      12,831,985 
General and administrative expenses  985,617   394,750   1,993,042   530,552   3,676,277   7,580,238 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  840      31,177         32,017 
Income (loss) from operations  3,877,491   2,141,159   1,429,454   1,511,937   (3,676,277)  5,283,764 
Interest income  45,049   227,470   261,335   1   223,133   756,988 
Interest expense        (1,185)        (1,185)
Income (loss) from affiliates           (259)  52,538   52,279 
Other  7,395   6,942   (1,996)  90   (331)  12,100 
Other income (loss), net  52,444   234,412   258,154   (168)  275,340   820,182 
Income (loss) before income taxes  3,929,935   2,375,571   1,687,608   1,511,769   (3,400,937)  6,103,946 
Provision for income taxes        414,180   381,627      795,807 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  3,929,935   2,375,571   1,273,428   1,130,142   (3,400,937)  5,308,139 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     129,378            129,378 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $3,929,935  $2,246,193  $1,273,428  $1,130,142  $(3,400,937)  5,178,761 
Net loss from discontinued operations                   (82,556)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                  $5,096,205 
                      


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Corporate Total
Revenue $8,181,884  $8,447,958  $11,922,469  $3,926,847  $  $32,479,158 
Cost of revenue  3,670,133   6,097,460   8,458,537   2,632,814      20,858,944 
Gross profit  4,511,751   2,350,498   3,463,932   1,294,033      11,620,214 
General and administrative expenses  781,706   363,268   1,196,624   667,586   3,597,110   6,606,294 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (6,130)     3,000         (3,130)
Income (loss) from operations  3,723,915   1,987,230   2,270,308   626,447   (3,597,110)  5,010,790 
Interest income  50,825   213,393   116,623   1   12   380,854 
Interest expense  (31,123)     (2,315)        (33,438)
Income from affiliate              48,797   48,797 
Other  15,680   6,468   10   116   (61)  22,213 
Other income, net  35,382   219,861   114,318   117   48,748   418,426 
Income (loss) before income taxes  3,759,297   2,207,091   2,384,626   626,564   (3,548,362)  5,429,216 
Provision for income taxes        593,438   144,752   325,743   1,063,933 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  3,759,297   2,207,091   1,791,188   481,812   (3,874,105)  4,365,283 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     122,872            122,872 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $3,759,297  $2,084,219  $1,791,188  $481,812  $(3,874,105)  4,242,411 
Net income from discontinued operations                   11,607,846 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                  $15,850,257 
                      

First Half Segment Results

  Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing    Corporate Total
Revenue $18,049,368  $16,686,532  $21,526,470  $11,044,094  $  $67,306,464 
Cost of revenue  7,481,821   11,322,996   16,118,760   7,244,615      42,168,192 
Gross profit  10,567,547   5,363,536   5,407,710   3,799,479      25,138,272 
General and administrative expenses  1,774,429   740,831   4,188,380   1,194,630   7,405,927   15,304,197 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  30,816      29,636         60,452 
Income (loss) from operations  8,823,934   4,622,705   1,248,966   2,604,849   (7,405,927)  9,894,527 
Interest income  77,915   431,573   404,654   2   459,438   1,373,582 
Interest expense        (2,713)        (2,713)
Income (loss) from affiliates           (34,263)  117,016   82,753 
Other  35,703   21,875   (1,960)  164   (331)  55,451 
Other income (loss), net  113,618   453,448   399,981   (34,097)  576,123   1,509,073 
Income (loss) before income taxes  8,937,552   5,076,153   1,648,947   2,570,752   (6,829,804)  11,403,600 
Provision for income taxes        378,287   627,637      1,005,924 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  8,937,552   5,076,153   1,270,660   1,943,115   (6,829,804)  10,397,676 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     294,805            294,805 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $8,937,552  $4,781,348  $1,270,660  $1,943,115  $(6,829,804)  10,102,871 
Net loss from discontinued operations                   (215,637)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                  $9,887,234 
                      


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Corporate Total
Revenue $16,806,822  $16,790,052  $29,340,080  $9,231,594  $  $72,168,548 
Cost of revenue  7,221,477   11,662,718   21,127,476   6,658,640      46,670,311 
Gross profit  9,585,345   5,127,334   8,212,604   2,572,954      25,498,237 
General and administrative expenses  1,548,404   707,409   2,794,478   1,185,288   6,934,744   13,170,323 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (6,130)     3,000         (3,130)
Income (loss) from operations  8,030,811   4,419,925   5,421,126   1,387,666   (6,934,744)  12,324,784 
Interest income  107,417   417,713   189,827   2   37   714,996 
Interest expense  (62,246)     (4,693)        (66,939)
Income from affiliate              126,363   126,363 
Other  36,278   12,428   611   11,776   1,097   62,190 
Other income, net  81,449   430,141   185,745   11,778   127,497   836,610 
Income (loss) before income taxes  8,112,260   4,850,066   5,606,871   1,399,444   (6,807,247)  13,161,394 
Provision for income taxes        1,371,724   313,905      1,685,629 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  8,112,260   4,850,066   4,235,147   1,085,539   (6,807,247)  11,475,765 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     291,940            291,940 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $8,112,260  $4,558,126  $4,235,147  $1,085,539  $(6,807,247)  11,183,825 
Net income from discontinued operations                   11,140,780 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                  $22,324,605 
                      

The following table presents the Company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Retail revenue $8,638,026  $8,181,884  $18,049,368  $16,806,822 
Bulk revenue  8,274,816   8,447,958   16,686,532   16,790,052 
Services revenue  11,448,202   11,922,469   21,526,470   29,340,080 
Manufacturing revenue  5,230,035   3,926,847   11,044,094   9,231,594 
Total revenue $33,591,079  $32,479,158  $67,306,464  $72,168,548 
                 

Services revenue consists of the following:

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Construction revenue $2,825,935  $4,004,072  $5,044,167  $13,381,536 
Operations and maintenance revenue  8,255,408   7,068,922   15,980,704   14,168,275 
Design and consulting revenue  366,859   849,475   501,599   1,790,269 
Total services revenue $11,448,202  $11,922,469  $21,526,470  $29,340,080 
                 

Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 9065693

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 9065693

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has in progress a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
Encore Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email Contact

 
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
   June 30,    December 31,  
   2025   2024 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $112,246,599  $99,350,121 
Accounts receivable, net  41,952,382   39,580,982 
Inventory  6,211,193   8,960,350 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,542,059   5,153,984 
Contract assets  5,759,030   4,470,243 
Current assets of discontinued operations  123,625   272,485 
Total current assets  169,834,888   157,788,165 
Property, plant and equipment, net  53,746,797   52,432,282 
Construction in progress  6,522,936   5,143,717 
Inventory, noncurrent  5,593,954   5,338,961 
Investment in affiliates  1,314,416   1,504,363 
Goodwill  12,861,404   12,861,404 
Intangible assets, net  2,368,629   2,696,815 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,240,112   3,190,985 
Other assets  2,020,432   2,356,489 
Total assets $257,503,568  $243,313,181 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $12,795,154  $9,057,179 
Accrued compensation  2,809,311   3,336,946 
Dividends payable  2,268,256   1,780,841 
Current maturities of operating leases  681,140   634,947 
Current portion of long-term debt  77,188   126,318 
Contract liabilities  12,898,666   9,126,654 
Deferred revenue  616,556   365,879 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  271,078   509,745 
Total current liabilities  32,417,349   24,938,509 
Long-term debt, noncurrent  45,309   70,320 
Deferred tax liabilities     210,893 
Noncurrent operating leases  2,680,470   2,630,812 
Other liabilities  153,000   153,000 
Total liabilities  35,296,128   28,003,534 
Commitments and contingencies        
Equity        
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity        
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 49,844 and 44,004 shares, respectively  29,906   26,402 
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,916,685 and 15,846,345 shares, respectively  9,550,011   9,507,807 
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued      
Additional paid-in capital  94,212,568   93,550,905 
Retained earnings  112,771,198   106,875,581 
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity  216,563,683   209,960,695 
Non-controlling interests  5,643,757   5,348,952 
Total equity  222,207,440   215,309,647 
Total liabilities and equity $257,503,568  $243,313,181 
         


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
     2025    2024 2025    2024
Revenue $33,591,079  $32,479,158  $67,306,464  $72,168,548 
Cost of revenue   20,759,094   20,858,944   42,168,192   46,670,311 
Gross profit  12,831,985   11,620,214   25,138,272   25,498,237 
General and administrative expenses  7,580,238   6,606,294   15,304,197   13,170,323 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  32,017   (3,130)  60,452   (3,130)
Income from operations  5,283,764   5,010,790   9,894,527   12,324,784 
             
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  756,988   380,854   1,373,582   714,996 
Interest expense  (1,185)  (33,438)  (2,713)  (66,939)
Equity in the earnings of affiliates  52,279   48,797   82,753   126,363 
Other  12,100   22,213   55,451   62,190 
Other income, net  820,182   418,426   1,509,073   836,610 
Income before income taxes  6,103,946   5,429,216   11,403,600   13,161,394 
Provision for income taxes  795,807   1,063,933   1,005,924   1,685,629 
Net income from continuing operations  5,308,139   4,365,283   10,397,676   11,475,765 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests  129,378   122,872   294,805   291,940 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders  5,178,761   4,242,411   10,102,871   11,183,825 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations  (82,556)  11,607,846   (215,637)  11,140,780 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $5,096,205  $15,850,257  $9,887,234  $22,324,605 
             
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                
Continuing operations $0.33  $0.27  $0.63  $0.71 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)  0.73   (0.01)  0.70 
Basic earnings per share $0.32  $1.00  $0.62  $1.41 
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                
Continuing operations $0.32  $0.26  $0.63  $0.70 
Discontinued operations     0.73   (0.01)  0.70 
Diluted earnings per share $0.32  $0.99  $0.62  $1.40 
             
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $0.14  $0.095  $0.25  $0.19 
             
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:                
Basic earnings per share  15,916,685   15,829,120   15,916,278   15,829,024 
Diluted earnings per share  16,044,311   15,983,671   16,043,532   15,984,154 
                 

