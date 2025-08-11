Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.
Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary
- Total revenue increased 3% to $33.6 million.
- Retail revenue increased 6% to $8.6 million on higher sales volumes.
- Bulk revenue decreased 2% to $8.3 million.
- Services revenue decreased by 4% to $11.4 million due to a $1.2 million decrease in construction revenue and a $0.5 million decrease in design and consulting revenue. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue which increased 17% to $8.3 million.
- Manufacturing revenue increased by 33% to $5.2 million.
- Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
- Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $15.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $112.2 million and working capital increased to $137.4 million as of June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Operational Highlights
- Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 7% due to significantly less rainfall on Grand Cayman during this past quarter compared to the second quarter of 2024 and to a lesser extent ongoing population growth and increased business activity within the company’s service area.
- The company’s client approved the pilot test reports and recommendations for its $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in Kalaeloa, Hawaii. This significant project milestone helps pave the way to begin construction once all permits have been obtained.
- Completed the expansion of its West Bay seawater desalination plant to meet growing demand for water in its Grand Cayman service area. The expansion added an additional 1 million gallons per day of desalinated water production capacity.
- Increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025. This third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share represented an increase of 27.3% from the second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share.
Management Commentary
“All four of our business segments performed well this past quarter with revenue growth of 6% in our retail segment and 33% in our manufacturing segment compared to the same period last year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “Services segment revenue from recurring O&M contracts increased by 17%, which partially offset decreases in construction revenue and design and consulting revenue. While bulk segment revenue decreased slightly this past quarter due to lower fuel passthrough charges, bulk profitability increased in dollar terms and gross profit percentage due to lower costs of revenue.
“Our diversified water business model – spanning regulated utility operations, O&M services and manufacturing – continues to serve the company and its shareholders well, with our consolidated revenue increasing by 3% and our fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increasing 23% compared to the same period in 2024.
“As previously communicated, the performance of our manufacturing segment has greatly improved and stabilized over the past couple of years. This was evident this past quarter with manufacturing revenue increasing 33% and gross margin improving by six percentage points. A meaningful part of our manufacturing revenue is generated by water purification equipment we fabricate for the nuclear power industry. We are Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) certified by two large nuclear industry players and are very encouraged by the revitalized interest in nuclear power solutions for the U.S. We expect our unique manufacturing qualifications to create opportunities for continued growth in our manufacturing business.
“Our 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant in Hawaii continued to advance in accordance with the schedule. As previously disclosed, in April, our client, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, approved and accepted our pilot test report and recommendations -- achieving a critical milestone for the project. In July, we submitted our 90% design for the project and are currently addressing comments from our client’s consultants. Provided all permitting milestones are achieved, we expect to commence construction of the plant early next year.”
Q2 2025 Financial Results
Revenue totaled $33.6 million, increasing 3% from $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to increases of $456,000 in the retail segment and $1.3 million in the manufacturing segment. This increase was partially offset by decreases of $173,000 in the bulk segment and $474,000 in the services segment.
Retail revenue increased due to a 7% increase in the volume of water sold.
The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.
The decrease in services segment revenue was primarily due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was a result of a $1.0 million decrease in revenue recognized for the Hawaii project due to the completion of the pilot plant testing phase of the project, which resulted in a decrease in project expenditures pending commencement of the construction phase of the project.
Services segment revenue generated under O&M contracts totaled $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 17% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.
Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $1.3 million, or 33%, to $5.2 million, as compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit for 2025 was $12.8 million (38.2% of total revenue), as compared to $11.6 million (35.8% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to increases in retail and manufacturing revenue, as well as decreased cost of revenue for the bulk segment. The increase in gross profit was partially offset by a decrease in gross profit for the services segment.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to discontinued operations, as the company recognized a gain on sale of the land and documentation for the discontinued project in Mexico totaling $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $112.2 million as of June 30, 2025, with working capital of $137.4 million and stockholders’ equity of $216.6 million.
First Half 2025 Financial Results
Revenue for the first half of 2025 was $67.3 million, a decrease of 7% from $72.2 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was due to decreases of $7.8 million in the services segment and $104,000 in the bulk segment. This decrease was partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in the retail segment and $1.8 million in the manufacturing segment.
Retail revenue increased due to a 10% increase in the volume of water sold.
The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partly due to a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.
The decrease in services segment revenue was primarily due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $13.4 million in the first half of 2024 to $5.0 million in the first half of 2025 primarily as a result of two construction projects that were completed in the first half of 2024. Construction revenue recognized on the Hawaii contract also declined by $2.1 million in 2025 due to the completion of the pilot plant testing phase of the project.
Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $16.0 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 13% from the first half of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.
Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $1.8 million to $11.0 million as compared to $9.2 million in the first half of 2024.
Gross profit for 2025 was $25.1 million (37.3% of total revenue), as compared to $25.5 million (35.3% of total revenue) in the first half of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in services segment gross profit of $2.8 million primarily as a result of the decrease in construction revenue. The decrease in gross profit was partially offset by an increase in gross profit for the retail, bulk and manufacturing segments.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first half of 2025 was $10.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first half of 2024.
Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first half of 2025 was $9.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.3 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the first half of 2024. The decrease was due to discontinued operations, as the company recognized a gain on sale of the land and documentation for the discontinued project in Mexico totaling $12.1 million in the year-ago period.
Second Quarter 2025 Segment Results
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|8,638,026
|$
|8,274,816
|$
|11,448,202
|$
|5,230,035
|$
|—
|$
|33,591,079
|Cost of revenue
|3,775,758
|5,738,907
|8,056,883
|3,187,546
|—
|20,759,094
|Gross profit
|4,862,268
|2,535,909
|3,391,319
|2,042,489
|—
|12,831,985
|General and administrative expenses
|985,617
|394,750
|1,993,042
|530,552
|3,676,277
|7,580,238
|Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|840
|—
|31,177
|—
|—
|32,017
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,877,491
|2,141,159
|1,429,454
|1,511,937
|(3,676,277
|)
|5,283,764
|Interest income
|45,049
|227,470
|261,335
|1
|223,133
|756,988
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|(1,185
|)
|—
|—
|(1,185
|)
|Income (loss) from affiliates
|—
|—
|—
|(259
|)
|52,538
|52,279
|Other
|7,395
|6,942
|(1,996
|)
|90
|(331
|)
|12,100
|Other income (loss), net
|52,444
|234,412
|258,154
|(168
|)
|275,340
|820,182
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,929,935
|2,375,571
|1,687,608
|1,511,769
|(3,400,937
|)
|6,103,946
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|414,180
|381,627
|—
|795,807
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|3,929,935
|2,375,571
|1,273,428
|1,130,142
|(3,400,937
|)
|5,308,139
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|—
|129,378
|—
|—
|—
|129,378
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|3,929,935
|$
|2,246,193
|$
|1,273,428
|$
|1,130,142
|$
|(3,400,937
|)
|5,178,761
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(82,556
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|5,096,205
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|8,181,884
|$
|8,447,958
|$
|11,922,469
|$
|3,926,847
|$
|—
|$
|32,479,158
|Cost of revenue
|3,670,133
|6,097,460
|8,458,537
|2,632,814
|—
|20,858,944
|Gross profit
|4,511,751
|2,350,498
|3,463,932
|1,294,033
|—
|11,620,214
|General and administrative expenses
|781,706
|363,268
|1,196,624
|667,586
|3,597,110
|6,606,294
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|(6,130
|)
|—
|3,000
|—
|—
|(3,130
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,723,915
|1,987,230
|2,270,308
|626,447
|(3,597,110
|)
|5,010,790
|Interest income
|50,825
|213,393
|116,623
|1
|12
|380,854
|Interest expense
|(31,123
|)
|—
|(2,315
|)
|—
|—
|(33,438
|)
|Income from affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|48,797
|48,797
|Other
|15,680
|6,468
|10
|116
|(61
|)
|22,213
|Other income, net
|35,382
|219,861
|114,318
|117
|48,748
|418,426
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,759,297
|2,207,091
|2,384,626
|626,564
|(3,548,362
|)
|5,429,216
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|593,438
|144,752
|325,743
|1,063,933
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|3,759,297
|2,207,091
|1,791,188
|481,812
|(3,874,105
|)
|4,365,283
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|—
|122,872
|—
|—
|—
|122,872
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|3,759,297
|$
|2,084,219
|$
|1,791,188
|$
|481,812
|$
|(3,874,105
|)
|4,242,411
|Net income from discontinued operations
|11,607,846
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|15,850,257
First Half Segment Results
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|18,049,368
|$
|16,686,532
|$
|21,526,470
|$
|11,044,094
|$
|—
|$
|67,306,464
|Cost of revenue
|7,481,821
|11,322,996
|16,118,760
|7,244,615
|—
|42,168,192
|Gross profit
|10,567,547
|5,363,536
|5,407,710
|3,799,479
|—
|25,138,272
|General and administrative expenses
|1,774,429
|740,831
|4,188,380
|1,194,630
|7,405,927
|15,304,197
|Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|30,816
|—
|29,636
|—
|—
|60,452
|Income (loss) from operations
|8,823,934
|4,622,705
|1,248,966
|2,604,849
|(7,405,927
|)
|9,894,527
|Interest income
|77,915
|431,573
|404,654
|2
|459,438
|1,373,582
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|(2,713
|)
|—
|—
|(2,713
|)
|Income (loss) from affiliates
|—
|—
|—
|(34,263
|)
|117,016
|82,753
|Other
|35,703
|21,875
|(1,960
|)
|164
|(331
|)
|55,451
|Other income (loss), net
|113,618
|453,448
|399,981
|(34,097
|)
|576,123
|1,509,073
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|8,937,552
|5,076,153
|1,648,947
|2,570,752
|(6,829,804
|)
|11,403,600
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|378,287
|627,637
|—
|1,005,924
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|8,937,552
|5,076,153
|1,270,660
|1,943,115
|(6,829,804
|)
|10,397,676
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|—
|294,805
|—
|—
|—
|294,805
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|8,937,552
|$
|4,781,348
|$
|1,270,660
|$
|1,943,115
|$
|(6,829,804
|)
|10,102,871
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(215,637
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|9,887,234
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|16,806,822
|$
|16,790,052
|$
|29,340,080
|$
|9,231,594
|$
|—
|$
|72,168,548
|Cost of revenue
|7,221,477
|11,662,718
|21,127,476
|6,658,640
|—
|46,670,311
|Gross profit
|9,585,345
|5,127,334
|8,212,604
|2,572,954
|—
|25,498,237
|General and administrative expenses
|1,548,404
|707,409
|2,794,478
|1,185,288
|6,934,744
|13,170,323
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|(6,130
|)
|—
|3,000
|—
|—
|(3,130
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|8,030,811
|4,419,925
|5,421,126
|1,387,666
|(6,934,744
|)
|12,324,784
|Interest income
|107,417
|417,713
|189,827
|2
|37
|714,996
|Interest expense
|(62,246
|)
|—
|(4,693
|)
|—
|—
|(66,939
|)
|Income from affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|126,363
|126,363
|Other
|36,278
|12,428
|611
|11,776
|1,097
|62,190
|Other income, net
|81,449
|430,141
|185,745
|11,778
|127,497
|836,610
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|8,112,260
|4,850,066
|5,606,871
|1,399,444
|(6,807,247
|)
|13,161,394
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|1,371,724
|313,905
|—
|1,685,629
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|8,112,260
|4,850,066
|4,235,147
|1,085,539
|(6,807,247
|)
|11,475,765
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|—
|291,940
|—
|—
|—
|291,940
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|8,112,260
|$
|4,558,126
|$
|4,235,147
|$
|1,085,539
|$
|(6,807,247
|)
|11,183,825
|Net income from discontinued operations
|11,140,780
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|22,324,605
The following table presents the Company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Retail revenue
|$
|8,638,026
|$
|8,181,884
|$
|18,049,368
|$
|16,806,822
|Bulk revenue
|8,274,816
|8,447,958
|16,686,532
|16,790,052
|Services revenue
|11,448,202
|11,922,469
|21,526,470
|29,340,080
|Manufacturing revenue
|5,230,035
|3,926,847
|11,044,094
|9,231,594
|Total revenue
|$
|33,591,079
|$
|32,479,158
|$
|67,306,464
|$
|72,168,548
Services revenue consists of the following:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Construction revenue
|$
|2,825,935
|$
|4,004,072
|$
|5,044,167
|$
|13,381,536
|Operations and maintenance revenue
|8,255,408
|7,068,922
|15,980,704
|14,168,275
|Design and consulting revenue
|366,859
|849,475
|501,599
|1,790,269
|Total services revenue
|$
|11,448,202
|$
|11,922,469
|$
|21,526,470
|$
|29,340,080
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has in progress a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.
For more information, visit cwco.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112,246,599
|$
|99,350,121
|Accounts receivable, net
|41,952,382
|39,580,982
|Inventory
|6,211,193
|8,960,350
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,542,059
|5,153,984
|Contract assets
|5,759,030
|4,470,243
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|123,625
|272,485
|Total current assets
|169,834,888
|157,788,165
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|53,746,797
|52,432,282
|Construction in progress
|6,522,936
|5,143,717
|Inventory, noncurrent
|5,593,954
|5,338,961
|Investment in affiliates
|1,314,416
|1,504,363
|Goodwill
|12,861,404
|12,861,404
|Intangible assets, net
|2,368,629
|2,696,815
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,240,112
|3,190,985
|Other assets
|2,020,432
|2,356,489
|Total assets
|$
|257,503,568
|$
|243,313,181
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|12,795,154
|$
|9,057,179
|Accrued compensation
|2,809,311
|3,336,946
|Dividends payable
|2,268,256
|1,780,841
|Current maturities of operating leases
|681,140
|634,947
|Current portion of long-term debt
|77,188
|126,318
|Contract liabilities
|12,898,666
|9,126,654
|Deferred revenue
|616,556
|365,879
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|271,078
|509,745
|Total current liabilities
|32,417,349
|24,938,509
|Long-term debt, noncurrent
|45,309
|70,320
|Deferred tax liabilities
|—
|210,893
|Noncurrent operating leases
|2,680,470
|2,630,812
|Other liabilities
|153,000
|153,000
|Total liabilities
|35,296,128
|28,003,534
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 49,844 and 44,004 shares, respectively
|29,906
|26,402
|Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,916,685 and 15,846,345 shares, respectively
|9,550,011
|9,507,807
|Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|94,212,568
|93,550,905
|Retained earnings
|112,771,198
|106,875,581
|Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|216,563,683
|209,960,695
|Non-controlling interests
|5,643,757
|5,348,952
|Total equity
|222,207,440
|215,309,647
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|257,503,568
|$
|243,313,181
|CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|33,591,079
|$
|32,479,158
|$
|67,306,464
|$
|72,168,548
|Cost of revenue
|20,759,094
|20,858,944
|42,168,192
|46,670,311
|Gross profit
|12,831,985
|11,620,214
|25,138,272
|25,498,237
|General and administrative expenses
|7,580,238
|6,606,294
|15,304,197
|13,170,323
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|32,017
|(3,130
|)
|60,452
|(3,130
|)
|Income from operations
|5,283,764
|5,010,790
|9,894,527
|12,324,784
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|756,988
|380,854
|1,373,582
|714,996
|Interest expense
|(1,185
|)
|(33,438
|)
|(2,713
|)
|(66,939
|)
|Equity in the earnings of affiliates
|52,279
|48,797
|82,753
|126,363
|Other
|12,100
|22,213
|55,451
|62,190
|Other income, net
|820,182
|418,426
|1,509,073
|836,610
|Income before income taxes
|6,103,946
|5,429,216
|11,403,600
|13,161,394
|Provision for income taxes
|795,807
|1,063,933
|1,005,924
|1,685,629
|Net income from continuing operations
|5,308,139
|4,365,283
|10,397,676
|11,475,765
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|129,378
|122,872
|294,805
|291,940
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|5,178,761
|4,242,411
|10,102,871
|11,183,825
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(82,556
|)
|11,607,846
|(215,637
|)
|11,140,780
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|5,096,205
|$
|15,850,257
|$
|9,887,234
|$
|22,324,605
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.71
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|0.73
|(0.01
|)
|0.70
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.41
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.70
|Discontinued operations
|—
|0.73
|(0.01
|)
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.40
|Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.095
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.19
|Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:
|Basic earnings per share
|15,916,685
|15,829,120
|15,916,278
|15,829,024
|Diluted earnings per share
|16,044,311
|15,983,671
|16,043,532
|15,984,154