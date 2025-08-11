MARA and EDF Pulse Ventures Sign Investment Agreement in Subsidiary Exaion to Expand MARA’s Global AI/HPC Capabilities

Miami, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, and EDF Pulse Ventures, the corporate venture of EDF, one of the world’s largest low-carbon energy producers, today announced the signing of an investment agreement allowing MARA to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF. The agreement provides MARA the option to increase its ownership in Exaion up to 75% by 2027.

Exaion develops and operates high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provides secure cloud and AI infrastructure in partnership with key players such as NVIDIA, Deloitte, and 2CRSI. Founded to provide secure, high-performance cloud solutions, Exaion meets the standards required by enterprise and public-sector clients. After completion of the transaction, MARA would become a strategic shareholder, and Exaion would transition to a larger-scale international commercial deployment. By integrating Exaion’s platform, operations, and engineering expertise, MARA expects to expand its capabilities into AI/HPC infrastructure development and better serve the growing demand for secure cloud solutions.

As part of the transaction, EDF would remain a client of Exaion and retain a minority interest, demonstrating its confidence in Exaion’s strategy and long-term growth prospects.

“Our partnership with Exaion would bring together two global leaders in data center development and digital energy,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s Chairman and CEO. “As data protection and energy efficiency become top priorities for both governments and enterprises, MARA and Exaion’s combined expertise would enable us to deliver secure and scalable cloud solutions built for the future of AI.”

“Since its creation in 2020, EDF Pulse Ventures has supported Exaion’s growth and the development of its cutting-edge digital technologies. This transaction would mark a new chapter, as Exaion would join forces with a seasoned global tech partner, while maintaining a collaborative relationship with the EDF Group. It would be a major opportunity for Exaion to accelerate both its technological and international development,” said Julien Villeret, Head of Innovation at EDF Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, MARA would invest approximately $168 million in cash upfront to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, with the opportunity to invest another approximately $127 million to acquire an additional 11% of Exaion, contingent upon certain milestones being met.

The transaction is expected to close in or around Q4 2025, subject to satisfying conditions precedent and obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals.

Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier is serving as legal advisor to MARA. Stifel Financial Corp. is serving as financial advisor and Coblence avocats is serving as legal advisor to Exaion. Ashurst is serving as legal advisor to EDF Pulse Ventures.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge. Learn more at www.mara.com.

About Exaion

Exaion is a subsidiary of the EDF Group, created through its EDF Pulse Incubation program. The company develops high-performance, innovative, and trusted digital services. Aligned with EDF Group’s purpose (raison d’être), Exaion supports businesses in their digital transformation with a responsible and sustainable approach.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

EDF Pulse Ventures identifies new activities and innovative solutions led by start-ups in which the EDF Group wishes to invest as part of a corporate venture capital (CVC) approach to help build a carbon-neutral future. The investments are made via EDF Pulse Holding, a venture capital and support structure dedicated to innovation

