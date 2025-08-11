The Grounds Guys of Wichita Celebrates Customer Service Excellence with 200+ Google Reviews and 4.8-Star Rating

Wichita, KS , Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grounds Guys of Wichita announces a significant milestone in customer satisfaction, surpassing 200 Google reviews with an outstanding 4.8-star rating. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to excellence in landscaping and outdoor services throughout the greater Wichita area since its founding in 2009.





Baker Family, Owners of The Grounds Guys of Wichita

"Reaching this milestone is truly humbling and represents the incredible dedication of our team and the trust our community has placed in us," said Jeff Baker, owner of The Grounds Guys of Wichita. "I want to thank our hardworking team who brings professionalism and expertise to every project, and our loyal customers throughout Wichita who have supported us for over 15 years. This achievement belongs to all of them."

Since opening in 2009, The Grounds Guys of Wichita has established itself as a premier provider of comprehensive landscaping solutions across Wichita and surrounding communities. The company specializes in lawn sprinkler systems, irrigation installation and repair, sod installation, and commercial irrigation services , while also offering full-service landscaping, including ongoing maintenance programs and lawn drainage.

The company's extensive service area includes Andale, Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Benton, Burns, Cassoday, Cheney, Colwich, Derby, Douglass, El Dorado, Eureka, Goddard, Haysville, Kechi, Leon, Maize, McConnell AFB, Mulvane, Potwin, Rosalia, Rose Hill, Sedgwick, Towanda, Valley Center, and Wichita.

"We strive to be the best landscapers Wichita has to offer, and our local team understands that yards can be very different depending on where you live in Wichita," Baker explained. "That's why we cover everything, from lawn drainage to installing complete irrigation systems in Wichita and surrounding areas. We create customized plans for each homeowner because no two properties are exactly alike."

The Grounds Guys of Wichita distinguishes itself through superior technical expertise and professional credentials. The company employs backflow-certified and licensed irrigation technicians, with the lead technician having received specialized training at Hunter Industries Headquarters in San Marcos, California. The team holds a master irrigator's license for Kansas and maintains a business commercial applicator's license with licensed applicators.

This technical excellence, combined with their comprehensive approach to landscaping in Wichita, has earned The Grounds Guys recognition as a trusted partner for both residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

"Each of these 200-plus reviews represents a family or business that trusted us with their outdoor space," said Baker. "We're grateful for every opportunity to serve our community and proud that our commitment to quality and professionalism continues to earn recognition from our clients."

The company's vision centers on being recognized as the customer's preferred choice for premium grounds care services, building a reputation for professionalism and excellence that inspires complete confidence in their landscaping and irrigation services in Wichita and nearby.

Homeowners and businesses interested in experiencing The Grounds Guys' award-winning service can visit https://www.groundsguys.com/east-wichita/ or call (316) 854-1443 to request service, or follow The Grounds Guys of Wichita on social media for the latest information and homeowner tips.





The Grounds Guys of Wichita Award-winning Landscaping & Irrigation Service Team

About The Grounds Guys of Wichita



The Grounds Guys of Wichita is a locally owned and operated business providing professional landscaping and outdoor services since 2009. The company combines technical expertise with comprehensive service offerings to create and maintain beautiful, functional outdoor spaces for residential and commercial clients throughout the greater Wichita area. With specialized focus on irrigation systems, sod installation, and commercial irrigation alongside full-service landscaping, The Grounds Guys continues to earn its reputation for consistent excellence and professional service.

