Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Lineage, Inc. Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Lineage, Inc. ("Lineage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LINE) securities

The lawsuit alleges that the registration statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, Lineage’s customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lineage’s customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (ii) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing Lineage; (iii) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; and (iv) as a result, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices. Since the IPO, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation

