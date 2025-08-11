Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Investors: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Class Action Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors who purchased shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) common stock between March 17, 2022 and September 22, 2022, of the reopening of the Lead Plaintiff appointment process in the pending securities class action. Spectrum purports to be a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies.

What is this Case About: The class action lawsuit alleges that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its Pinnacle Study, a clinical trial involving poziotinib, a drug intended to treat certain lung cancer patients.

What Now: Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by September 24, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

