Steel Rebar Market worth $268.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steel Rebar Market was USD 212.9 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 268.4 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0%, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Steel rebar, or reinforcing bar, is a steel rod used to strengthen concrete and masonry structures. It offers tensile strength, which concrete lacks, helping to prevent cracking and structural failure under tension. Rebar is usually made of carbon steel and comes in different grades, sizes, and surface finishes to enhance bonding with concrete. It is used in most building projects, bridges, and infrastructure to boost the durability, stability, and load-carrying capacity of reinforced concrete structures.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176200687

Browse in-depth TOC on “Steel Rebar Market”

309 - Market Data Tables

61 – Figures

290 - Pages

List of Key Players in Steel Rebar Market:

Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan) ArcelorMittal (Luxemberg) Gerdau S/A (Brazil) Nucor Corporation (US) Commercial Metals Company (US) TATA Steel (India) Steel Authority of India Limited (India) Mechel PAO (Russia) Steel Dynamics, Inc. (US) NLMK Group (Russia) JSW (India) Baosteel Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Steel Rebar Market:

Drivers: Expansion of urban mass transit systems across developing economies Restraint: Import tariffs and anti-dumping measures Opportunity: Green steel rebar from hydrogen-based DRI Challenge: Lack of recycling infrastructure in emerging economies

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176200687

Key Findings of the Study:

By end-use sector, the infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By coating type, the plain carbon steel segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The steel rebar market is divided by type, which includes deformed and mild. Deformed steel bars feature ribs, lugs, and horns on their surface to enhance the bond between concrete and the rebar, reducing the risk of concrete corrosion. They are widely used across various sectors, such as the construction industry, for building bridges and skyscrapers. Their superior tensile strength and durability have gained recognition worldwide for infrastructure and commercial construction. By contrast, mild steel rebar, which is smooth and has much lower tensile strength, is used for smaller projects like garden walls or reinforcing other types of temporary large structures. Although soft rebar is cheaper, its weak adhesion and tendency to slip have led to decreased use in recent years for new building materials.

The steel rebar market is segmented by process into basic oxygen steelmaking (BOS) and electric arc furnace (EAF). The BOS process is the most commonly used method for steel production, primarily in regions with high steel demand and abundant virgin iron ore supplies. It is widely used by integrated steel plants for large-scale manufacturing. Meanwhile, the EAF route is quickly gaining popularity as a flexible, low-carbon option that recycles scrap steel. EAF is especially favored in sustainable steelmaking and circular economy applications. With strict environmental regulations and a plentiful supply of scrap, EAF is expected to grow faster in the steel rebar market.

The steel rebar market is segmented by coating type into plain carbon steel rebar, galvanized steel rebar, and epoxy-coated steel rebar. Plain carbon steel rebar (ASTM A1044, available in ASTM A615, A706, A775, and A996) is made from unfinished-rolled steel and is the most common type of rebar. However, it lacks corrosion resistance, making it unsuitable for moist conditions. Galvanized steel rebar, which is zinc-coated, offers rust and corrosion resistance suitable for coastal or humid environments. Epoxy-coated steel reinforcement (ASTM A775) provides an effective solution for preventing corrosion of steel rebar and prolonging the lifespan of building structures. Increasing focus on infrastructure longevity and reducing maintenance costs is driving demand for coated rebar, especially zinc and epoxy-coated types.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176200687

The steel rebar market is also segmented by bar size, which includes #3, #4, #5, #8, and other sizes. #3 rebar, being smaller, is used in light-duty construction such as reinforcing patios, driveways, and residential slabs. #4 and #5 rebar sizes are commonly used for these applications, balancing strength with ease of concrete placement in foundations, walls, and columns in both residential and commercial buildings. Conversely, larger #8 rebar is generally used for heavy-duty projects like bridges, large industrial facilities, and multi-story buildings requiring substantial load-bearing capacity. The selection of bar size depends on structural design, service conditions, and building code requirements for different types of structures.

The steel rebar market is segmented based on end-use sector, which includes infrastructure, housing & industrial. The infrastructure vertical is a major revenue contributor due to the huge amount of government spending on roads, bridges, railways, and airports in developing countries. Steel rebar is a must in order to maintain the structure and integrity of these heavy concrete projects. Another significant source of contribution is the housing sector, which is driven by urbanization, population increase, and the requirement for affordable as well as tall apartments. The industrial segment sells steel rebar that is included in the construction of manufacturing plants, warehouses, coal and battery plants, and other industrial facilities. The rising industrialization and the development of energy and logistics systems have been demanding more in this segment. Rebar specifications and quantity are also affected by the specific construction requirements of each sector.

The steel rebar market is studied in five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Of these, Asia Pacific is leading the market and is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is driven by the rapid pace of urbanization, the development of large-scale infrastructure, and the significant government spending on transportation, energy, and housing in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Projects such as India’s Smart Cities Mission and China’s Belt and Road Initiative are driving steel rebar demand in the region. North America is a market that is relatively mature, with demand through rehabilitation of aging infrastructure and modernization, particularly in the US and Canada. The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has increased demand for rebar for bridges, highways, and public transit systems. The market is also witnessing a growing preference for epoxy-coated and corrosion-resistant rebars in light of stringent construction and safety standards. Europe also indicates firm demand, driven by residential renovation, energy-efficient building construction, and earthquake-resistant buildings in Southern and Eastern Europe. South America, led by Brazil and Argentina, is slowly growing, fueled by public infrastructure projects and an increased demand for housing. But economic disruptions could out turn consistent development. The Middle East & Africa coupler for hollow structures market is proving to be a promising market. Continuation of mega projects, including construction sites for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city and UAE infrastructure development projects, rollout of Vision Plan 2021, and introduction of tourism and energy sources are expected to aid in the long-term demand for high-strength and durable steel rebar in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: