SAREPTA (SRPT) LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta securities between June 22,2023 and June 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 25, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that biopharmaceutical company Sarepta was engaged in the development of ELEVIDYS, a gene therapy intended to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that conditioned investors to believe ELEVIDYS was a safe therapy that could be expanded for wider application approval. Defendants also misled investors concerning ELEVIDYS's revenue outlook. Defendants positioned ELEVIDYS as having no hindrances to broader use, which would in turn allow for a strong growth in prescriptions. Defendants are alleged to have failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's compliance, operations, and outlook. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS announcing that a patient had died following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025. Next, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review death announced on March 18, 2025. Sarepta simultaneously halted recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $4.18 per share, or 7.13%, to close at $54.43 per share on April 4, 2025. Then, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Company announced it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while Sarepta took time to evaluate trial regimens and discussed findings with regulatory authorities. Sarepta also revealed that it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.91 per share on June 15, 2025. Finally, on June 24, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.