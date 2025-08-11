Veteran Author John H. Davis Announces Book and Community Supporting Veterans Seeking Peace Abroad

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Army combat Veteran and author John H. Davis announces the release of Veterans in Paradise: The Veterans Guide to Moving Abroad , a resource designed to help fellow servicemembers explore life beyond U.S. borders. Drawing from personal experience, Davis shares practical steps and honest insight for Veterans seeking a higher quality of life and renewed sense of peace after military service.

Davis, a Harvard graduate, served in America’s longest wars before deciding to relocate to the Dominican Republic. There, he co-founded Veterans in Paradise with fellow Veteran Keith Pyron, a community of U.S. Veterans dedicated to supporting one another while giving back to local residents. The organization’s mission includes building camaraderie, assisting in charitable projects, and helping Veterans successfully transition to life overseas.

For many, the decision to move abroad is not about luxury but about relief, lower costs, slower living, and a calmer environment that eases the strain of PTSD, anxiety, and the challenges of reintegration. A military pension in the United States may cover basic expenses; abroad, it can stretch to include ocean views, regular outings, and financial stability.

“Our community shows that moving abroad can be a path to dignity, purpose, and peace,” said Davis. “We are not running away from America, we are running toward a better life.”

Through Veterans in Paradise, Davis and his team provide guidance via a free newsletter at Veteransinparadise.com , on-the-ground support in the Dominican Republic, and outreach to help Veterans navigate their options. Co-founder Keith Pyron, aka Sgt. Sosua also shares educational and lifestyle content for Veterans on his YouTube channel .

Davis’s own platforms include Instagram, where he posts daily advice, relocation tips, and updates from charitable work such as recent efforts donating school supplies to local students ( view here ). His writing and outreach emphasize that the choice to move abroad is a personal mission to reclaim health, community, and quality of life.

In addition to Veterans in Paradise, Davis has authored 365 Days of Veteran Affirmations and Combat to College, each aimed at empowering Veterans in different stages of civilian life. He regularly shares resources and stories for Veterans on Instagram (@john.h.davis.writer), TikTok (@combat.vet.abroad), and through his website, JohnHDavisWriter.com.



