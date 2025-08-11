John Kennedy FitzGerald Increases Ownership in Greenhawk Resources Inc. and Announces Leadership Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhawk Resources Inc. (“Greenhawk” or the "Company") (CSE: GRHK) announces John Kennedy FitzGerald (“FitzGerald”), of Toronto, Ontario announces that on Friday, August 8, 2025 he acquired in part through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange and in part through a private purchase and sale transaction, ownership and control over an aggregate of 10,233,333 common shares of the Company.

Following these acquisitions, FitzGerald beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 16,569,493 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares, based on 86,199,162 common shares outstanding as of the date hereof.

Prior to these transactions, FitzGerald beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 6,336,160 common shares, representing approximately 7.35% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. FitzGerald has no current plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, FitzGerald may, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future.

Leadership Changes

The Company also announces that Greg McKenzie has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries, effective August 11, 2025. The Board has accepted his resignation and thanks him for his service and contributions to the Company. In addition, Dwayne Melrose has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective August 11, 2025. The Board has commenced a process to identify and appoint new members to fill the vacancies created by these departures.

FitzGerald will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately and will become Chairman of the Board.

Early Warning Disclosure

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by FitzGerald will be available under the issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained by contacting:

John Kennedy FitzGerald

30 York Valley Crescent

North York, Ontario, M2P 1A7

jkf@jkfmail.com

About Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Greenhawk is a Canadian resources exploration and development company. Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storø Gold Project. Additional Information on Greenhawk can be obtained from SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Greenhawk is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: GRHK).

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenhawk Resources Inc. For information, please contact:

John FitzGerald, Interim CEO

Phone: +1 (416) 504-2020

Email: info@grhk.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward looking information which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "desires", "will", "should", "projects", "estimates", "contemplates", "anticipates", "intends", or any negative such as "does not believe" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the Board’s plan to fill the Board vacancies created by Mr. Greg McKenzie and Mr. Dwayne Melrose; Mr. FitzGerald’s current plans and intentions with respect to futures acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.