LYNO AI Early Bird Presale Continues as Token Price Prepares to Rise





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is attracting serious investor attention since its early bird presale progress is gaining momentum. With over 265,000 tokens already sold in the total allocation of 16 million tokens, the sale is already proving to be very strong in demand in the market. Investors are rushing to buy their tokens as the presale price is at the moment only 0.050 dollars per token and this phase is about to end.

Limited-Time Opportunity Before Price Increases

Token price will rise on the next presale to 0.055, and this helps build a sense of urgency and encourage buyers to act now. Such price change indicates the development trend of LYNO AI and the rising level of value expectation of the project. The current stage is a strategic purchasing during which the early entrants have the advantage of a low entry price that will subsequently increase at the planned time.

Exciting Giveaway Incentives for Presale Buyers

To make this even more appealing, LYNO AI is organizing a giveaway, which is available only to those who purchase their tokens during the presale, and where they have a chance to win 100K. This initiative is another extra incentive and shows that LYNO AI will not leave the first supporters unrewarded. These promotions increase the value proposition of the whole package in a presale program.

Investors should take advantage of the early bird presale of LYNO AI before the end of the presale. Already having sold over 250,000 tokens prematurely, this momentum is expected to be a possible explosion as the presale reaches its end. Individuals who would like to use the current price and the giveaway opportunity must hurry in order to take advantage before it is too late.





The LYNO AI presale is audited by Cyberscope , which guarantees the transparency and trustworthiness of its activities. This enhances the investors in this stage with additional confidence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LYNO AI is an appealing presale that is attracting a lot of investor attention, there is an imminent increase in the price of the token, and this presale offers excellent incentives. Now is the moment to act quickly and place your order for tokens before the price increases as anticipated.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12b9b6f8-53f1-4a74-8b49-135dccaa9454

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8eefa7b-4065-4f68-9838-c1e671f82178