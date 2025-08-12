Stenner Virtual Concierge Ltd. Celebrates Five-Year Milestone with Consistent Client Retention

Richmond, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stenner Virtual Concierge Ltd., a Canada-based provider of virtual executive and personal assistant services, has reached its fifth year in operation. The company reports an 80 percent client retention rate over that period, reflecting its sustained presence in a competitive sector.





The firm, established in 2020, serves business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals through remote support services that include calendar oversight, travel coordination, and project administration. All services are delivered virtually, enabling the company to assist clients without geographic limitations.

Longevity in a Challenging Field

Virtual assistance remains a growing but fragmented industry, with many providers closing within the first few years. Stenner Virtual Concierge’s five-year track record positions it among the segment that has navigated operational and economic changes to maintain consistent activity.

Founder Anita Stenner stated that the company’s operating model is structured to adapt to varied client requirements. “Our work is about making sure the moving parts of a client’s schedule and responsibilities stay aligned,” she said. “It’s less about one-time support and more about building a reliable process.”

Retention and Continuity

According to the company, several clients who began working with Stenner Virtual Concierge in its early months remain active today. The 80 percent retention rate, recorded across the firm’s client base, is presented as an internal benchmark of continuity rather than a marketing claim of performance.

Clients span multiple industries and regions, but the company reports that most share a need for discreet, responsive, and ongoing coordination of business and personal matters.

Range of Support Functions

The company’s service portfolio covers both professional and personal logistics. On the professional side, tasks include inbox monitoring, calendar scheduling, and project tracking. On the personal side, the company manages travel arrangements, private appointments, and other time-sensitive activities.

Work is conducted exclusively through secure online channels. The firm uses cloud-based management tools, encrypted communications, and workflow systems designed to integrate into a client’s existing operations.

Adapting to Broader Shifts in Work Patterns

The five-year period since the company’s launch coincides with a global increase in remote work. Businesses and individual executives have adopted virtual support models at a faster rate, creating both opportunity and complexity for service providers.

Stenner Virtual Concierge indicates that its structure, being fully virtual from inception, allowed it to adjust quickly to changing client expectations around accessibility, responsiveness, and confidentiality. While the scope of assignments varies, the company maintains that its primary role is to remove logistical obstacles from a client’s workflow.

Maintaining Discretion

Given the nature of the clientele, confidentiality protocols are an operational priority. The company applies strict privacy measures to safeguard schedules, personal information, and professional correspondence. These safeguards are in place across all services, whether related to business coordination or personal arrangements.

Future Operational Focus

The company notes that the anniversary is a marker rather than a turning point, but it will continue monitoring developments in digital tools and workflow automation to refine its approach. No structural or staffing changes are being announced at this time.

“Five years gives us a clear picture of what works for our clients and where we can refine the process,” Stenner said. “The intention is to keep the systems lean, adaptable, and precise.”

Context Within the Industry

The virtual executive support field has expanded alongside technological adoption in business operations. Providers range from independent contractors to large-scale agencies, offering everything from basic scheduling to specialized project management.

Stenner Virtual Concierge operates in a segment catering to clients who require sustained, high-detail oversight rather than single-task execution. The company’s retention rate suggests a level of client continuity uncommon in portions of the sector that focus on short-term contracts.

Operational Geography

While based in Richmond, British Columbia, the company’s virtual delivery model allows it to serve clients without proximity constraints. The service area includes domestic and international clients, supported entirely through online communications and digital coordination tools.

Milestone as Industry Marker

Industry observers often regard the three-year mark as a proving stage for service businesses of this nature. Crossing the five-year point, the company falls into the minority of providers sustaining operations beyond that threshold. The 80 percent retention statistic offers an internal metric, but the broader significance lies in the business’s ability to remain active and consistent in a competitive environment.

Statement from the Founder

In a brief statement regarding the anniversary, Stenner acknowledged the role of both clients and support staff in maintaining service levels. “A business like this is entirely dependent on the trust between the people involved,” she said. “We work quietly in the background, but the consistency comes from clear expectations and a shared commitment to efficiency.”

No Change to Service Scope Announced

As part of the announcement, the company confirmed that its current service scope will remain in place. The firm will continue offering its mix of executive and personal support functions, with no immediate plans to expand into unrelated service lines.

Individuals or organizations seeking additional information about the company’s services, history, or operational approach can visit https://stennervirtualconcierge.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Stenner Virtual Concierge Ltd.

Contact Person: Ms. Anita Stenner

Email: anita@stennervirtualconcierge.com

Phone: +1 778-668-7781

Country: Canada

Website: https://stennervirtualconcierge.com/