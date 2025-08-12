Sandoz launches renewable energy partnership to cover nearly 90% of electricity demand for European operations

MEDIA RELEASE

Sandoz signs 10-year virtual PPA with Elawan Energy for new 150 MW solar projects in Spain

Will cover nearly 90% of electricity demand for European operations

Concrete step to support global Sandoz decarbonization efforts and sustainability commitment





Basel, August 12, 2025 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, today announced the signing of a 10-year virtual Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Elawan Energy, a global player in the renewable energy sector, for new-build solar projects in Valladolid, Castilla y León, Spain. This agreement marks a concrete step in the company’s decarbonization strategy, reinforcing its commitment to climate action and sustainable operations.

Europe is home to the majority of Sandoz operations, and this partnership is expected to meet nearly 90% of current electricity demand across the company’s European sites. Under the agreement, Sandoz and Elawan Energy will jointly develop new solar projects with a total installed capacity of 150 MW.

Glenn Gerecke, Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer, said: “At Sandoz, environmental sustainability is a core part of how we operate – reflecting our responsibility to both the planet and our people. Our collaboration with Elawan Energy to develop this new solar project in Spain marks a concrete step toward decarbonizing our operations. By covering nearly 90% of electricity demand for our current European operations, we will reduce our environmental footprint and advance our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

This new partnership contributes to Sandoz ongoing efforts to decarbonize electricity use globally, complementing similar Power Purchase Agreements for production operations across multiple sites. In a broader context, Sandoz announced in 2024 the formal submission of a Commitment Letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), confirming the company’s intent to set science-based carbon emission reduction targets. Sandoz has committed to submitting its plan to SBTi for validation by the end of January 2026.

