Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 August 2025

No. 48/2025

ISS increases its share buyback programme by DKK 500 million and commences second tranche

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today in connection with Company Announcement no. 47/2025 announces that the Board of Directors has decided to commence the second tranche of up to DKK 1,750 million under its current share buyback programme which has been increased by DKK 500 million. Under the programme, ISS will therefore buy back own shares for a maximum consideration of up to DKK 3,000 million, including approx. DKK 1,250 million related to the completed first tranche, over a 12- month period from 20 February 2025 to 13 February 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

Through the share buyback programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is based on an authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting allowing for acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 15% of ISS’ share capital.

The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The share buyback programme was launched on 20 February 2025 and the first tranche of approx. DKK 1,250 million was completed on 8 August 2025, see Company Announcement 46/2025. The second tranche of up to DKK 1,750 million, including the increase of DKK 500 million, commences today and completes 13 February 2026 at the latest. ISS has appointed BNP Paribas as the lead manager of the second tranche to execute the share buyback programme independently and without influence from ISS.

The programme is implemented under the following framework:

The maximum total consideration for shares to be bought back in the period of the programme is up to DKK 3,000 million.

The maximum number of shares of nominally DKK 1 that may be acquired under the programme is nominally DKK 22 million.

The shares may be purchased on Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) and Multilateral Trading Facilities from time to time, including Cboe DXE (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX) and Aquis (AQEU).

The maximum number of shares that may be bought in one single trading day will be the equivalent to no more than 25% of the average daily volume of ISS’ shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days.

The purchase price paid in connection with acquisition of treasury shares must not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen (or such other trading venue as may be decided) at the time of acquisition. The ISS shares may not be bought at a price exceeding the higher of: (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out and (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

ISS may suspend or terminate the share buyback programme at any time. Such decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.

On a weekly basis ISS will issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the share buyback programme.

