Core Ventures Launches BTC-FI Accelerator to Empower the Next Wave of Bitcoin DeFi Builders

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Ventures , a Bitcoin-driven venture fund has launched a new accelerator program, BTC-FI – an accelerator designed to spur innovation at the intersection of Bitcoin and decentralised finance (DeFi).





This 14-week remote accelerator offers up to $100k in funding, hands-on mentorship, and access to a vast industry network to help founders scale from Day 1.

Applications are now open and will close at the end of August. Web3 builders innovating in BTC DeFi are highly encouraged to apply

Why This Accelerator and Why Now?

Core is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built as Bitcoin’s complementary and hyper-scalable smart contract platform. By leveraging Bitcoin’s security and enabling self-custodial Bitcoin staking, Core unlocks BTC as a productive asset within DeFi ecosystems. This allows developers to build decentralised applications that directly tap into Bitcoin’s liquidity and security, expanding what’s possible with the world’s most trusted digital asset.

This proven acceleration framework helps early-stage teams move swiftly from idea to product-market fit. The founder-first approach includes operational support, providing tailored guidance on product development, tokenomics, go-to-market execution, legal structuring, and investor readiness. This founder-centric philosophy shapes how each startup cohort is nurtured, with a collaborative and growth-oriented mindset: “We succeed only when our founders succeed.”

Focus Areas: What We’re Looking For

This program is grounded in a clear thesis: supporting the foundational DeFi pillars that will shape the Core ecosystem and meet the demands of the next wave of adoption. We’re backing teams building high-impact products that unlock new utility for Bitcoin within DeFi.

Eight teams will be selected, with Core Ventures deploying up to $100,000 in funding to those most aligned with Core’s long-term vision and demonstrating strong execution.

If you're building in any of the following categories, this is your call to apply:

Yield Protocols: Platforms that make it simple, secure, and accessible for everyday users to earn passive returns on BTC. This includes staking, lending, or new yield-generation mechanisms native to Core.





Tools that simplify and democratise token or product launches. The best ones lower the barrier to entry for creators and users alike, while aligning incentives and fostering long-term value. High-Yield Growth Experiments: Bold experiments in incentive design that can drive early traction and scale, while evolving toward sustainable economics. If you’re innovating around creative growth loops or novel reward models, we want to see it.

Selective Investment & Founder-Centric Support

A total of eight teams will be selected to participate in the program. All selected teams will gain access to:

Hands-on acceleration and mentorship from Core Ventures

Connections to Core Ventures VCs, mentors, developer ecosystem, tooling, and partners

Strategic support across token design, product, legal, growth, and fundraising

Investor visibility through demo day exposure

In addition, Core Ventures will deploy up to $100,000 in funding to select teams that demonstrate strong alignment with Core’s long-term vision and the potential to drive meaningful impact within the ecosystem. Funding will be allocated based on execution, technical strength, and founder-market fit, with a focus on backing teams positioned to deliver real value over time.

How to Apply and What to Expect

The application window will run for six weeks, starting on July 21, and will close in late August. The program will begin in Q3 2025 and run for 14 weeks virtually, with tailored weekly support and a final Demo Day.

To apply, founders must submit a pitch deck, product roadmap, team info, and why their idea aligns with Core’s vision and this accelerator’s focus. Early submissions are encouraged for feedback and early conversations.

Join Us – A Call for Builders

This accelerator is an opportunity to build alongside two of the most aligned and founder-focused forces in crypto. If you’re creating the next frontier of Bitcoin DeFi, yield generation, viral launches, or Rune tools, we want to hear from you.

Apply here: Application Form



For inquiries, contact:

Core Ventures: investments@coredao.org

About Core

Core is the Bitcoin Everything Chain, transforming idle Bitcoin into a productive, yield-generating asset that powers Bitcoin DeFi at scale. Core's Self-Custodial Bitcoin Staking allows holders to timelock Bitcoin directly on the Bitcoin blockchain to earn rewards—without taking on new risk. This trustless yield mechanism helps to secure the high-performance, EVM-compatible Core blockchain, where users can access an expanding universe of Bitcoin-focused decentralized applications.

Core powers first-of-their-kind products like Valour's yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP and lstBTC—the first liquid, yield-generating Bitcoin asset. The network supports over $500M in DeFi TVL, backed by 7,000+ timelocked Bitcoin and ~75% of Bitcoin mining hash power.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.