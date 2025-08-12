Legal & General taps Tealium & Snowflake to accelerate AI-powered CX and business growth

San Diego, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal & General (L&G), one of the UK’s leading financial services providers, has redefined customer engagement by integrating Tealium’s real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. With 12.8 million customers and a complex portfolio spanning life insurance, pensions, and retirement income, L&G has modernized its digital strategy to deliver faster, more personalized support across channels.

Powered by Tealium’s integration with Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming API , L&G can better support its customers with application and call center requests by routing them to agents already aware of their specific pain points. This transformation led to a 54% increase in call-to-lead conversions and a 15% boost in application completions through personalized, zero-party data-driven guidance. Marketing teams also saw improved ROI by using a proprietary lifetime value model to optimize spend across paid and CRM channels.

“Through Snowflake’s easy, trusted and connected platform combined with Tealium’s CDP, we are helping centralise data so that everyone in L&G who requires data, gets immediate access,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake. “Business departments are now getting the insights they need to improve experiences for their customers, and boost business productivity.”

Legal & General also leveraged the integration to drive internal innovation. The company has automated the analysis of experiments, enabling teams to receive real-time alerts when tests reach statistical significance. This has eliminated the need for manual reviews, allowing teams to make faster, data-driven decisions. As a result, L&G has accelerated its optimization efforts and improved the speed at which new ideas are tested, validated, and scaled across the organization.

“On one side, we’ve got Tealium operating in real time. It's one of our highest velocity data platforms in the business,” said Josh Williams, from L&G’s MarTech Engineering team. “It has an incredible variety of data, taking information from an enormous number of sources and forwarding and orchestrating that data to a wide variety of places. Snowflake has deep capabilities in data science, data engineering operations…it holds models and can execute and call those models at a high pace.”

Gareth Jones, Head of Engagement MarTech at L&G, continued, “As a product owner, my focus is on setting a clear vision for how this capability delivers value – for both the business and our customers. We demo Tealium at our key stakeholder meetings, sprint reviews, and internal conferences to keep the momentum going and ensure everyone understands its impact.”

Looking ahead, L&G is expanding its use of the platform with the deployment of proprietary chatbot large language models (LLMs). By leveraging Tealium’s integration with Model Context Protocol (MCP), the company aims to deliver even more intelligent, context-aware customer experiences through conversational AI.

By uniting real-time data orchestration with advanced analytics, Legal & General is closing engagement gaps, improving ROI with a lifetime value model, and driving smarter financial decisions. Check out the full case study.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .

About Tealium