Pipe Insulation Market worth $7,195.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pipe Insulation Market is estimated to grow from USD 5,265.4 million in 2024 to USD 7,195.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2030. , as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The pipe insulation market is on the rise due to the increasing need for energy efficiency, a rise in construction activities, and stricter environmental regulations. By insulating pipes, we can reduce energy loss, enhance system performance, and decrease operational costs across industrial, commercial, and residential settings. The demand for thermal and acoustic insulation is further driven by the expansion of district heating and cooling systems, oil and gas infrastructure, and the chemical industry. Additionally, as more people become aware of sustainability and the importance of reducing carbon footprints, there is a push for advanced insulation materials. Emerging economies are also investing in infrastructure development, which significantly boosts market growth in sectors such as building & construction, industrial, district energy systems, oil, gas, and others.

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) BASF SE (Germany) Johns Manville (US) Owens Corning (US) Kingspan Group PLC (UK) Rockwool A/S (Denmark) Covestro AG (Germany) Huntsman Corporation (US) Armacell (Luxembourg) Knauf Insulation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Pipe Insulation Market:

Drivers: Growth in oil and gas demand Restraint: Volatile prices of plastic foams Opportunity: Availability of green insulation material Challenge: Corrosion under insulation leads to health and safety-related issues

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2024, the rock wool material type accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value of the pipe insulation market. In 2024, the oil application segment was the third largest in the pipe insulation market in terms of value. Central & Western Europe was the fourth-largest pipe insulation market in terms of value in 2024.

Based on material type, the pipe insulation market is segmented as rock wool, glass wool, PUR /PIR foam, phenolic foam, elastomeric foam, other plastic foam, and others. Among these types, rock wool is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Its high melting point makes it suitable for applications in high-temperature industries such as power plants, petrochemical plants, and district heating. Additionally, increased awareness of fire safety and energy efficiency in building codes and industrial standards is driving the demand for non-combustible insulation products like rock wool. The product is also waterproof yet vapor-permeable, reducing the chances of corrosion under insulation (CUI), a significant issue in metal piping systems. Rock wool is eco-friendly and recyclable, aligning with global initiatives toward green construction and industrial practices. The industrialization and rising energy-efficiency standards in emerging economies are further boosting the demand. The combination of performance, safety, and environmental compliance places rock wool at the forefront of the expanding pipe insulation industry.

Based on application, the pipe insulation market is segmented into district energy systems, oil, gas, building & construction, industrial, and others. The industrial application segment is expected to report the second-lowest CAGR in the market for pipe insulation during 2025–2030, driven by rising demand for safety, energy efficiency, and operational reliability in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and food processing. In these sectors, extensive networks of hot and cold pipelines are used for process operations and fluid transport, making thermal insulation essential to reduce energy loss, maintain process temperatures, and avoid freezing or condensation. Increasing energy costs and environmental regulations are compelling industries to adopt advanced insulation systems to conserve more energy and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, growing awareness of workplace safety and equipment longevity is encouraging businesses to invest in insulation materials that protect staff from hot surfaces and mitigate corrosion under insulation (CUI). Industrial expansions, particularly in developing economies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are also driving demand for robust and effective insulation solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the strong growth of the industrial segment in the pipe insulation market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the region, North America is forecast to achieve the second-highest CAGR for the pipe insulation market during 2025 to 2030 based on robust regulatory environments, rising investments in infrastructure, and a strong focus on energy efficiency. The industrial base of the region, particularly in petrochemicals, oil & gas, and power generation, is well established and significantly depends on insulated piping systems to minimize heat loss, enhance safety, and adhere to environmental requirements. Moreover, increased retrofit and renovation activities in residential and commercial properties, fueled by energy conservation incentives and green building regulations, are helping to fuel the demand for pipe insulation.

The key players profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Johns Manville (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group PLC (UK), Rockwool A/S (Denmark), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), and Knauf Insulation (US), and among others.

Saint-Gobain S.A., established in 1665 with its main office in Courbevoie, France, leads the world in light and sustainable construction. This company has a major impact on the pipe insulation market. With a history of over 360 years, Saint-Gobain creates, makes, and sells materials for building and industrial use. It works through various parts of the business, like construction products, which offer pipe insulation.

Headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF SE is one of the world’s leading chemical companies, with a recognized presence in the insulation and construction sectors—particularly in advanced pipe insulation solutions. Through its Performance Materials division, BASF develops and markets innovative thermal insulation systems, leveraging deep expertise in polyurethane chemistry.

