Rhombus and The “I Love U Guys” Foundation Partner to Advance School Safety Across the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and PLACITAS, N.M., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced a partnership with The “I Love U Guys” Foundation (ILUG) , the national nonprofit whose safety programs are used by over 50,000 schools and organizations. The collaboration brings together Rhombus’ smart security platform and The “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s widely adopted training protocols to help schools, as well as nonprofits and government organizations, improve site safety and coordination.

As an official ILUG Mission Partner, Rhombus will work with the Foundation to create integrated resources across technology, education, and incident response planning that enhance situational awareness and support safer learning environments.

Rhombus helps thousands of schools, from K–12 districts to higher education campuses, modernize their approach to safety through a unified, cloud-managed platform. The system brings together security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and third-party integrations under a single pane of glass to give school leaders real-time visibility and control. AI-powered tools, including newly released capabilities already in use at schools , help accelerate emergency response, initiate campus lockdowns, and coordinate with first responders. The platform also supports healthier learning environments by monitoring air quality and detecting student vaping, improving both safety and day-to-day well-being.

“Creating safer school environments takes collaboration and strong partnerships,” said Pat Hamilton, Alliance Director for The “I Love U Guys” Foundation. “We value working with organizations like Rhombus that support school communities with physical security solutions aligned with our mission and programs.”

As part of the partnership, Rhombus will participate in The “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s national training and outreach efforts, from hosting district trainings to co-developing safety webinars and podcasts with The “I Love U Guys” Foundation experts. Rhombus will also support schools by sponsoring The Foundation’s hands-on trainings, helping extend access to essential protocols such as the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and the Standard Reunification Method . These joint efforts ensure that schools receive not just technology, but the guidance and community engagement that drive real-world safety improvements.

“Partnering with The ‘I Love U Guys’ Foundation is deeply aligned with our mission to make the world safer through technology,” said Garrett Larsson, CEO, Rhombus. “We’re proud to support The “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s effective and respected programs with tools that help schools respond faster, work more closely with local agencies, and build safer spaces where students and educators can thrive.”





Schools and organizations interested in learning more about the Rhombus x The “I Love U Guys” Foundation partnership and upcoming resources can visit www.rhombus.com or www.iloveuguys.org .

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with a smart, powerful physical security platform that is built to protect and designed to adapt.

The “I Love U Guys” Foundation was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily. Today, the Foundation is led and supported by survivors, family members, first responders, educators, and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness, and reunification in schools. The “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s programs for crisis response, the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and, post-crisis reunification, the Standard Reunification Method (SRM), are used in more than 50,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations, and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety practitioners, families, and first responders. To learn more about The “I Love U Guys” Foundation, visit www.iloveuguys.org .

