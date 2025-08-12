Mabylon AG Raises CHF 30 Million to Advance Peanut Allergy Lead Program MY006 to Clinical Proof-of-Concept

Funding combines equity investment and convertible loan

Focus on best-in-class, clinical-stage peanut allergen neutralizing antibody

Further potential for developing Mabylon’s discovery and pre-clinical pipeline programs

Dr. Thomas Hecht has joined Board of Directors

Schlieren/Zurich, Switzerland, August 12, 2025 - Mabylon AG, a leader in the high-throughput discovery, characterization, and development of human-derived antibodies, today announced that it has raised a total of CHF 30 million (USD 37 million) to further develop its clinical-stage lead candidate MY006 and advance its early-stage pipeline. The funding combines a capital increase and a convertible loan of CHF 15 million, respectively. The funds are provided by Mabylon’s existing private investors, with the major investment coming from former management and board members of Roche.

The funding will allow Mabylon to advance its lead program MY006, a tri-specific antibody neutralizing peanut allergens, to completion of a Phase Ia/b trial in 2027 with the goal to generate robust safety and preliminary efficacy data. In addition, the funding will enable Mabylon to further develop its discovery and pre-clinical programs. These include MY010, a multi-specific and cross-reactive antibody targeting the birch Bet v 1 allergen, as well as all the major birch-related tree, fruit and nuts allergens. The funding will also support development of MY011, an antibody product for treating grass pollen allergies.

At the shareholders’ assembly, Dr. Thomas Hecht was elected as a new member of Mabylon’s Board of Directors. He succeeds Prof. Adriano Aguzzi, whose term ended in June 2025.

“MY006 is a multi-specific anti-allergen antibody for the prophylactic treatment of peanut allergy, an indication with a high unmet medical need. The funds will enable Mabylon to reach clinical proof-of-concept and further advance its early-stage pipeline,” said Gottlieb Keller, Chairman of Mabylon’s Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Prof. Adriano Aguzzi for his contributions to the board and welcome Thomas Hecht as a new board member.”

„We are very pleased to have closed a CHF 30 million financing agreement in such a challenging global funding environment. This is a strong validation of our approach using human-derived, multi-specific antibodies for the treatment of allergies,“ said Alcide Barberis, PhD, CEO of Mabylon. “We also warmly welcome Dr. Thomas Hecht to our Board of Directors. He brings outstanding industry expertise and will help us advance and commercialize our pipeline of best-in-class allergen-neutralizing antibodies.”

About Mabylon AG

Mabylon is a Swiss biotechnology company harnessing the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring human antibodies to treat allergies, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammation. Human-derived antibodies have superior therapeutic potential compared to antibodies derived from conventional sources, such as humanized animal models or artificial libraries. In the case of allergy, for instance, Mabylon’s antibodies derived from allergic patients target disease-relevant epitopes, expanding the knowledge of novel allergenic epitopes and their role in disease progression.

For more information, please visit www.mabylon.com



Contact

Alcide Barberis, CEO

Mabylon AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68