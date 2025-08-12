Virology and Bacteriology Business Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Biopharmaceutical Pipeline Diversification Spurs Demand for Dual-Discipline Expertise and Platforms

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virology and Bacteriology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virology and Bacteriology was estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Virology and bacteriology, the scientific disciplines focused on the study of viruses and bacteria respectively, form the bedrock of infectious disease research and response. Together, they provide critical insights into the structure, function, genetics, and behavior of the microorganisms responsible for the vast majority of global health threats. Over the past few decades, advances in molecular biology and genomic sequencing have dramatically enhanced the ability to detect, characterize, and understand these pathogens.

What Market Forces and Policy Initiatives Are Driving Growth in Virology and Bacteriology Sectors?



The growth in the virology and bacteriology market is driven by multiple factors that reflect the growing urgency of infectious disease management, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and policy-level commitments to global health security. A major driver is the increasing incidence of infectious disease outbreaks and the heightened awareness of pandemic risks following COVID-19.

Governments, health organizations, and funding bodies are allocating more resources to research, surveillance, and diagnostic development, creating new opportunities for companies and academic institutions specializing in microbial science. Another important factor is the intensification of antimicrobial resistance, which has spurred initiatives by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the European Union to support new antibiotic pipelines and stewardship programs.

Additionally, the expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is fostering collaborations that bring together expertise in virology and bacteriology for the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The rise in global travel and trade is also prompting the establishment of regional disease surveillance hubs and laboratory networks that depend heavily on skilled virology and bacteriology personnel. Regulatory agencies are streamlining approval processes for new technologies in response to urgent public health needs, further accelerating innovation in the sector.

Educational institutions are also expanding their programs to produce a new generation of microbiologists equipped to tackle modern challenges. These dynamics are being reinforced by public-private partnerships and international collaborations that aim to harmonize data sharing, research priorities, and funding mechanisms. As infectious disease continues to dominate global health agendas, virology and bacteriology will remain indispensable disciplines at the center of both policy and practice.



What Technological Innovations Are Driving Advances in Virology and Bacteriology Research?



The fields of virology and bacteriology have been revolutionized by a wave of technological innovations that are enabling faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive research. One of the most transformative developments is next-generation sequencing (NGS), which allows scientists to decode the entire genomes of viruses and bacteria in a matter of hours. This technology facilitates rapid identification of novel pathogens, tracks the evolution of resistance genes, and supports real-time surveillance of infectious disease outbreaks.

In parallel, CRISPR-based gene editing tools are being used to dissect microbial genomes and understand host-pathogen interactions at an unprecedented level of detail. Proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics are further expanding the toolkit for understanding how pathogens function and interact with their hosts. On the diagnostic front, portable PCR machines, biosensors, and point-of-care tests are drastically reducing the time required to identify infectious agents in clinical and field settings.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are also being used to predict outbreak trends, model drug-target interactions, and assist in the design of vaccines and therapeutics. In laboratory environments, high-throughput screening technologies are allowing researchers to test thousands of compounds against bacteria and viruses simultaneously, accelerating the discovery of new antimicrobials and antivirals.

These technological advances are not only making research more efficient but are also democratizing it by making tools more accessible to laboratories around the world. As innovation continues, virology and bacteriology are expected to become even more integrated with digital health and systems biology, enabling a more proactive and personalized approach to infectious disease management.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Molecular Diagnostics Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Immunoassays Technology segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $588.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $550.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Technology (Molecular Diagnostics Technology, Immunoassays Technology, Diagnostic Imaging Technology, Information Technology)

End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Diagnostic Centers End-Use, Research Laboratories End-Use, Blood Banks End-Use)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Virology and Bacteriology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Emergence of Zoonotic Diseases Throws the Spotlight on Integrated Virology-Bacteriology Surveillance

Rise in Antimicrobial Resistance Strengthens the Strategic Urgency for Next-Gen Bacteriological Solutions

Here`s How Genomic Surveillance Technologies Are Redefining Pathogen Detection and Tracking

Advances in Synthetic Biology Propel Innovation in Viral and Bacterial Vector Engineering

Widening Pipeline of Vaccine Candidates Expands the Role of Virology and Bacteriology in Preventive Medicine

Decentralized Diagnostics Push Demand for Rapid, Field-Deployable Virology and Bacteriology Test Platforms

Here`s the Story: How Climate Change Is Shifting the Geographic Spread of Viral and Bacterial Pathogens

Adoption of AI and Bioinformatics Accelerates Pathogen Identification and Outbreak Modeling

Surge in Government Preparedness Funding Enhances Global Research Capacity in Pathogen Biology

Precision Therapeutics Fuel Targeted Interventions in Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections and Emerging Viruses

Biopharmaceutical Pipeline Diversification Spurs Demand for Dual-Discipline Expertise and Platforms

