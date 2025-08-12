Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 | How Construction Booms in Emerging Economies Are Reinvigorating VCM Demand

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) was estimated at US$66.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$77.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is driven by several interconnected factors related to industrial development, population growth, urbanization trends, and shifting regional dynamics in manufacturing. The most significant demand driver remains the booming global construction sector, where PVC products derived from VCM are extensively used in piping systems, window profiles, and building materials. In developing regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, massive investments in housing, water infrastructure, and public utilities are creating sustained demand for VCM.

Simultaneously, the global automotive industry continues to rely on PVC components for interior trims, wiring insulation, and underbody coatings, supporting steady consumption of VCM. Another key growth factor is the expansion of electrical and telecommunication infrastructure, which requires insulated wiring made from PVC. The packaging industry, too, contributes to VCM demand through its use of durable, flexible, and cost-efficient plastic films and containers. On the supply side, the expansion of ethylene and chlorine production capacities in major petrochemical hubs such as China, India, and the Middle East is bolstering the availability of key VCM feedstocks.

Favorable trade agreements, the localization of PVC production, and government support for industrial parks are further encouraging investment in new VCM production facilities. Additionally, as global consumers demand more lightweight, versatile, and affordable materials, the role of VCM in fulfilling these material needs continues to grow. Together, these forces are shaping a resilient and expanding global market for VCM, underpinned by both legacy applications and emerging industrial uses.



Why Is Vinyl Chloride Monomer a Cornerstone of the Modern Polymer Industry?



Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) is a crucial building block in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), one of the most widely used synthetic plastic polymers in the world. VCM serves as the primary feedstock in the production of PVC, which is extensively utilized across sectors such as construction, automotive, healthcare, electrical insulation, and consumer goods. The significance of VCM lies in its ability to produce versatile, lightweight, and durable plastic materials that meet both functional and economic requirements for large-scale applications. In the construction industry alone, PVC derived from VCM is used in piping, window profiles, flooring, roofing membranes, and cladding systems due to its cost-effectiveness, resistance to corrosion, and long lifecycle.

Additionally, VCM's importance extends to the manufacturing of medical devices, credit cards, packaging materials, and automotive interiors. The compound`s ability to polymerize efficiently and yield high-quality thermoplastic materials has made it indispensable in infrastructure development and industrial design. Demand for VCM is also supported by the consistent growth in urbanization and industrialization across emerging economies, which are investing heavily in new construction and infrastructure. As developing nations pursue modernization at scale, the requirement for durable and affordable plastic materials continues to drive the global demand for VCM, firmly establishing it as a linchpin of the contemporary plastics industry.



How Are Environmental and Regulatory Challenges Reshaping VCM Production and Use?



Despite its industrial importance, Vinyl Chloride Monomer faces increasing scrutiny due to its environmental and health implications. VCM is a volatile organic compound and a known carcinogen, prompting stringent regulation of its production, handling, and emissions. Historically, concerns have been raised over worker exposure in manufacturing plants, accidental releases during transport, and long-term environmental contamination from industrial discharges.

These issues have led to the tightening of safety standards by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and numerous national authorities across Asia and Latin America. Compliance with these regulations has forced producers to invest in more sophisticated containment, monitoring, and emission control technologies. Closed-loop systems, advanced scrubbers, and real-time leak detection mechanisms are now being widely adopted across production facilities to mitigate risks. At the same time, there is growing consumer and investor pressure on companies to embrace more sustainable and transparent operational models.

This has led to a push for greener alternatives, including bio-based VCM research, although such solutions are still in early stages of development. The dual challenge of maintaining industrial output while meeting environmental standards is prompting innovation in production processes, including catalytic cracking and energy-efficient chlorination methods. As regulations continue to evolve, compliance will not only be a legal necessity but also a driver of technological advancement and corporate responsibility in the VCM sector.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Axiall Corporation, BASF SE, CGPC Polymer Corporation, Daqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Dow Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polyvinyl Chloride Application segment, which is expected to reach US$49.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Other Applications segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $18.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $15.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope Of Study:

Application (Polyvinyl Chloride Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (Building & Construction End-Use, Electrical & Electronics End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 66 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 77.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from PVC Applications Throws the Spotlight on VCM Supply Dynamics

Shift Toward Infrastructure Modernization Fuels the Need for VCM-Derived Building Materials

Capacity Expansions in Asia Propel Growth and Reshape Global Trade Flows for VCM

Surplus Ethylene Supply Strengthens the Feedstock Economics for VCM Manufacturers

Rising Urbanization Trends Create Long-Term Opportunities for VCM-Based Pipes and Profiles

Decarbonization of the Chemical Sector Spurs Demand for Cleaner VCM Production Pathways

Here`s the Story: How Construction Booms in Emerging Economies Are Reinvigorating VCM Demand

Shifts in Global Trade Policies Influence VCM Export Competitiveness and Market Access

Evolving Fire Safety Regulations Impact the Use of VCM-Based Products in Interior Applications

Investments in Closed-Loop PVC Recycling Could Reshape Long-Term Demand for Virgin VCM

Technological Advances in Oxychlorination Improve Yield and Lower Emissions in VCM Processes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS |Some of the 44 Companies Featured in This Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Report

Axiall Corporation

BASF SE

CGPC Polymer Corporation

Daqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Ercros S.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Kem One

LG Chem Ltd.

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Orbia)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Qatar Vinyl Company (QVC)

Reliance Industries Limited

RusVinyl LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shintech Inc.

Thai Plastic and Chemicals Public Company Limited

Westlake Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r43bg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment