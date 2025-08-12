Luxury Hotel Market Report 2025-2029 | Online Booking Platforms Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Hotel Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The luxury hotel market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 79.2 billion from 2024 to 2029, bolstered by a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

This comprehensive report offers an insightful analysis of the market's current conditions, future forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, supported by an extensive vendor evaluation covering approximately 25 industry leaders.

Contemporary market insights highlight the influence of augmenting disposable incomes, the allure of luxury hotels as a break from routine, and the proliferation of luxury establishments worldwide as primary growth catalysts. An objective synthesis of primary and secondary data, including contributions from industry experts, forms the backbone of this report, offering granular insights into the market's size, segmented regional profiles, and competitive landscape, featuring in-depth analyses of key companies and historical and predictive data.

The vendor analysis section is crafted to enhance client positioning in the market. It delivers a detailed examination of prominent vendors such as Accor S.A., Aman Group S.a.r.l., Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., and others, totaling 18 notable companies. The report also delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market evolution, providing companies with strategic insights to capitalize on imminent growth opportunities.

Rendering a vibrant depiction of the market, this report synthesizes and consolidates data from various sources, emphasizing key metrics such as profitability, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities. Comprehensively curated through exhaustive primary and secondary research, the data within this market research report ensures reliability and depth, encapsulating a full competitive landscape, advanced vendor selection methodology, and qualitative and quantitative assessments for precise market growth projections.

Competitive Analysis

