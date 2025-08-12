Smithfield Foods’ Strategy Execution and Agile Business Model Drive Strong Second Quarter Results

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended June 29, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $3.8 billion, up 11.0% from the second quarter of 2024

Operating profit of $260 million; Adjusted operating profit of $298 million

Operating margin of 6.9%; Adjusted operating margin of 7.9%

Packaged Meats operating profit of $301 million; operating profit margin of 14.5%

Packaged Meats adjusted operating profit of $296 million; adjusted operating profit margin of 14.2%

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield of $0.48 per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield of $0.55 per share, up from $0.51 per share in the second quarter of 2024



First Six Months Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $7.6 billion, up 10.2% from the first half of 2024

Operating profit of $582 million; Adjusted operating profit of $624 million

Operating margin of 7.7%; Adjusted operating margin of 8.3%

Packaged Meats operating profit of $567 million; operating profit margin of 13.8%

Packaged Meats adjusted operating profit of $562 million; adjusted operating profit margin of 13.7%

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield of $1.05 per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield of $1.13 per share, up from $0.83 per share in the first half of 2024



CEO Perspective

“Our strong second quarter results demonstrate the agility and resilience of our business as we navigate a dynamic macroeconomic environment. Through our iconic and diversified brand portfolio, our Packaged Meats segment is delivering on consumers’ needs for quality protein at a great value. Our Fresh Pork segment is adeptly navigating a dynamic tariff environment, and our Hog Production segment continues to grow profitability,” said Smithfield President and CEO Shane Smith.

“With a solid first half company performance and improved outlook for the Hog Production segment, we have raised our full-year adjusted operating profit outlook,” added Smith. “Our strong financial position continues to enable us to invest in our growth strategies and generate value for shareholders over the long term.”

Review of Financial Results

Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change (in millions) Sales by segment: Packaged Meats $ 2,079 $ 1,945 $ 134 6.9 % Fresh Pork 2,080 1,981 99 5.0 % Hog Production 840 776 65 8.4 % Other 120 119 1 1.2 % Total segment sales 5,120 4,820 300 6.2 % Inter-segment sales eliminations: Fresh Pork (810 ) (744 ) (66 ) 8.8 % Hog Production (524 ) (664 ) 140 (21.1 )% Total inter-segment sales eliminations (1,334 ) (1,408 ) 75 (5.3 )% Consolidated sales $ 3,786 $ 3,412 $ 374 11.0 %





Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change (in millions) Sales by segment: Packaged Meats $ 4,103 $ 3,944 $ 159 4.0 % Fresh Pork 4,114 3,920 194 5.0 % Hog Production 1,772 1,482 291 19.6 % Other 224 233 (8 ) (3.6 )% Total segment sales 10,213 9,578 635 6.6 % Inter-segment sales eliminations: Fresh Pork (1,597 ) (1,479 ) (118 ) 7.9 % Hog Production (1,059 ) (1,242 ) 184 (14.8 )% Total inter-segment sales eliminations (2,656 ) (2,722 ) 66 (2.4 )% Consolidated sales $ 7,558 $ 6,856 $ 701 10.2 %

Operating Profit

Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change (in millions) Packaged Meats $ 301 $ 330 $ (29 ) (8.7 )% Fresh Pork 35 58 (23 ) (39.3 )% Hog Production 22 (2 ) 24 NM Other 7 7 1 8.5 % Corporate expenses (26 ) (32 ) 6 17.9 % Unallocated (80 ) (27 ) (53 ) (200.1 )% Operating profit $ 260 $ 334 $ (74 ) (22.2 )%





Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change (in millions) Packaged Meats $ 567 $ 616 $ (49 ) (7.9 )% Fresh Pork 117 168 (51 ) (30.4 )% Hog Production 23 (176 ) 199 NM Other 22 (2 ) 23 NM Corporate expenses (55 ) (64 ) 9 13.6 % Unallocated (92 ) (44 ) (47 ) (106.4 )% Operating profit $ 582 $ 498 $ 84 16.8 %

Financial Position

As of June 29, 2025, we had $3,225 million of available liquidity consisting of $928 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2,297 million of availability under our committed credit facilities. We ended the second quarter with a ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1) on a trailing twelve months basis of 0.7x.

________________

(1) A non-GAAP measure. Please see the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a reconciliation of the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to the most comparable GAAP measure.





Dividend Update

On April 22, 2025 and May 29, 2025, we paid dividends of $0.25 per share to shareholders. On July 31, 2025, we announced a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid to shareholders on August 28, 2025. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividend for fiscal 2025 will be $0.25 per share, resulting in an annual dividend rate in fiscal 2025 of $1.00 per share. The declaration of dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board and depends on various factors, including our net income, financial condition, cash requirements, business prospects, and other factors that our Board deems relevant to its analysis and decision making.

FY 2025 Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025, the Company is increasing its outlook originally provided on March 25, 2025 as follows:

Reaffirming total Company sales to increase in the low-to-mid-single-digit percent range compared to fiscal year 2024. For comparability purposes, this outlook range excludes the impact from Hog Production segment sales to recently formed Murphy Family Farms and VisionAg.



Reaffirming Packaged Meats segment adjusted operating profit of between $1,050 million to $1,150 million.



Reaffirming Fresh Pork segment adjusted operating profit of between $150 million to $250 million.



Increasing Hog Production segment adjusted operating profit to between $0 million to $100 million.



Increasing total Company adjusted operating profit to between $1,150 million to $1,350 million.



Reaffirming capital expenditures of between $400 million to $500 million. Capital expenditures include investments in profit improvement projects as well as projects for maintenance and repair.



Reaffirming an effective tax rate of between 23.0% and 25.0%.



About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information that is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), including (1) adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield, (2) adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield, (3) EBITDA from continuing operations, (4) adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, (5) adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, (6) adjusted operating profit, (7) adjusted operating profit margin, (8) net debt and (9) ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP” financial measures.

(1) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield is defined as net income (loss), excluding the effects of legal settlements (both gain and loss) and loss contingencies, transactions or events that are not part of our core business activities or are unusual in nature (whether gains or losses) and the tax effects of the foregoing items. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of discontinued operations, non-operating gains and losses and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (2) Adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield is defined as adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield divided by total outstanding common shares. (3) EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating interest and depreciation costs to provide a comparable year-over-year analysis. (4) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for legal settlements (both gain and loss) and loss contingencies and transactions or events that are not part of our core business activities or are unusual in nature (whether gains or losses). We believe that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of discontinued operations, non-operating gains and losses and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (5) Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is defined as adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by total sales. We believe that adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is a useful measure because it evaluates overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and possible future investment opportunities. (6) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit, excluding items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (7) Adjusted operating profit margin is adjusted operating profit expressed as a percentage of revenues. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield, adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield, adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin provide a better understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations of our business. (8) Net debt is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations, including the current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents. We believe that net debt is a useful measure because it helps to give investors a clear understanding of our financial position and is also used to calculate certain leverage ratios. (9) Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We believe that ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a useful measure because it monitors the sustainability of our debt levels and our ability to take on additional debt against adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is used as an operating performance measure.

Although these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies in industries similar to ours, these non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, are not measurements of our performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be used by investors or other users of our financial statements in isolation for formulating decisions, as such non-GAAP measures exclude a number of important cash and non-cash charges.

You should be aware that our presentation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided in this release.

The Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2025 includes adjusted operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit. The Company is not able to reconcile its fiscal year 2025 projected adjusted results to its fiscal year 2025 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth, are forward- looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” or “estimates” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to invest in growth and increase value for our shareholders; our financial outlook for 2025; and the anticipated payment of annual dividends of $1.00 per share in 2025.

We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any statement made in this press release in light of new information or future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, including, among others: (i) the cyclical nature of our operations and fluctuations in commodity prices; (ii) our dependence on third- party suppliers; (iii) our ability to execute on our strategy to optimize the size of our hog production operations; (iv) our ability to navigate geopolitical risks including increased tariffs on our exports, (v) our ability to mitigate higher input costs through productivity improvements in our operations, procurement strategies and the use of derivative instruments; (vi) our ability to compete successfully in the food industry; (vii) our ability to anticipate and meet consumer trends and interests through product innovation; (viii) compliance with laws and regulations, including environmental, cybersecurity and tax laws and regulations in the United States and Mexico; (ix) our ability to defend litigation brought against us and the sufficiency of our accruals for related contingent losses; (x) our ability to prevent cyberattacks, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems; (xi) future investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements; (xii) our dividend policy and our ability to pay dividends; and (xiii) our status as a “controlled company” and any resulting potential conflicts of interest. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Smithfield’s Investor Relations Department at ir@smithfield.com or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Smithfield Investor Relations website at investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

(Financial Tables Follow)

SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except for share and per share data, and unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Sales $ 3,786 $ 3,412 $ 7,558 $ 6,856 Cost of sales 3,288 2,885 6,549 5,967 Gross profit 499 527 1,008 889 Selling, general and administrative expenses 268 194 465 393 Operating gains (30 ) (2 ) (39 ) (3 ) Operating profit 260 334 582 498 Interest expense, net 11 19 22 35 Non-operating (gains) losses (4 ) (2 ) 2 (6 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 254 317 558 469 Income tax expense 62 58 134 96 Loss from equity method investments 3 — 8 1 Net income from continuing operations 188 259 415 372 Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 3 4 2 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield 188 256 412 370 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes — 84 — 138 Income tax expense from discontinued operations — 37 — 49 Net income from discontinued operations — 47 — 89 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 1 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Smithfield — 45 — 87 Net income 188 306 415 460 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 4 4 3 Net income attributable to Smithfield $ 188 $ 301 $ 412 $ 457 Net income per common share attributable to Smithfield: Basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.67 $ 1.05 $ 0.97 Discontinued operations — 0.12 — 0.23 Total $ 0.48 $ 0.79 $ 1.05 $ 1.20 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 393,112,711 380,069,232 390,962,687 380,069,232 Diluted 393,751,294 380,069,232 391,410,859 380,069,232





SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data, and unaudited) June 29,

2025 December 29,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 928 $ 943 Accounts receivable, net 773 558 Inventories, net 2,288 2,412 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 302 290 Total current assets 4,292 4,202 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,175 3,176 Goodwill 1,619 1,613 Intangible assets, net 1,262 1,266 Operating lease assets 380 335 Equity method investments 203 202 Other assets 254 260 Total assets $ 11,186 $ 11,054 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 444 777 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3 3 Current portion of operating lease obligations 68 56 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 824 871 Total current liabilities 1,339 1,706 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,001 1,999 Long-term operating lease obligations 318 286 Deferred income taxes, net 503 518 Net long-term pension obligation 271 279 Other liabilities 209 208 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 245 225 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 393,112,711 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2025 and 380,069,232 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 3,335 3,102 Retained earnings 3,398 3,184 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (432 ) (452 ) Total shareholders’ equity 6,301 5,834 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,186 $ 11,054





SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions and unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 415 $ 460 Less: Net income from discontinued operations — (89 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 415 $ 372 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 165 165 Changes in operating and other assets and liabilities, net (446 ) (591 ) Other (27 ) 46 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 108 (9 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (158 ) (173 ) Net expenditures from breeding stock transactions (13 ) (42 ) Other (1 ) — Net cash flows used in investing activities of continuing operations (171 ) (215 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 236 — Repayments to Securitization Facility — (14 ) Proceeds from Securitization Facility — 14 Principal payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (1 ) (19 ) Payment of dividends (197 ) (182 ) Other — (1 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 38 (202 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations 10 (6 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows from operating activities of discontinued operations — 171 Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations — (143 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities of discontinued operations — (61 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash from discontinued operations — (1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — (35 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15 ) (467 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (including discontinued operations) 943 751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (including discontinued operations) 928 284 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash attributable to discontinued operations at end of period — (69 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 928 $ 215

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Smithfield and Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations per Common Share Attributable to Smithfield

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield to adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Affected income statement

account (in millions, except per share data) Net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield $ 188 $ 256 $ 412 $ 370 Litigation charges 73 — 73 — SG&A Reduction in workforce (1) — — 6 — SG&A Reduction in workforce (1) — — 2 — Cost of sales Office closures (2) 4 — 4 — SG&A Hog Production Reform (3) — — 2 10 Cost of sales Hog Production Reform — — (1 ) — Operating gains Plant closure — — 2 — Cost of sales Incremental costs from destruction of property — 2 — 4 Cost of sales Employee retention tax credits (4) (10 ) (86 ) (10 ) (86 ) Cost of sales Employee retention tax credits (4) — (1 ) — (1 ) SG&A Insurance recoveries (5) (29 ) (1 ) (35 ) (1 ) Operating gains Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6) (10 ) 22 (11 ) 19 Income tax expense Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield $ 217 $ 192 443 315 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield per diluted common share $ 0.48 $ 0.67 $ 1.05 $ 0.97 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield per diluted common share $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 1.13 $ 0.83

________________

(1) Consists of severance costs associated with a workforce reduction initiative. Total severance costs round up to $9 million.

(2) Consists of severance costs associated with the planned closure of our satellite offices in Lisle, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri.

(3) Consists of contract termination costs, employee termination benefits and accelerated depreciation charges associated with our Hog Production Reform initiative.

(4) Represents the recognition of employee retention tax credits received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

(5) Consists of gains recognized in connection with settlements of insurance claims, including: (1) a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2025 related to a claim against an insurance carrier for losses incurred in connection with past litigation and (2) a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with a 2021 fire at our Tar Heel, North Carolina rendering facility.

(6) Represents the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments based on a statutory tax rate of 25.7%.

EBITDA from Continuing Operations, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations and

Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Continuing Operations

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 December 29,

2024 Affected income statement account (in millions, except percentages) Net income from continuing operations $ 188 $ 259 $ 415 $ 372 $ 841 $ 798 Interest expense, net 11 19 22 35 53 66 Income tax expense 62 58 134 96 308 271 Depreciation and amortization 82 83 165 165 340 339 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 344 $ 419 $ 736 $ 668 $ 1,542 $ 1,474 Litigation charges 73 — 73 — 73 — SG&A Reduction in workforce (1) — — 6 — 6 — SG&A Reduction in workforce (1) — — 2 — 2 — Cost of sales Office closures (2) 4 — 4 — 4 — SG&A Plant closure (3) — — 1 — 1 — Cost of sales Hog Production Reform (4) — — 1 10 20 29 Cost of sales Hog Production Reform (5) — — (1 ) — (39 ) (38 ) Operating gains Incremental costs from destruction of property — 2 — 4 — 4 Cost of sales Employee retention tax credits (6) (10 ) (86 ) (10 ) (86 ) (10 ) (86 ) Cost of sales Employee retention tax credits (6) — (1 ) — (1 ) — (1 ) SG&A Insurance recoveries (7) (29 ) (1 ) (35 ) (1 ) (37 ) (4 ) Operating gains Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 381 $ 333 $ 777 $ 594 $ 1,562 $ 1,379 Net income margin from continuing operations 5.0 % 7.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 5.7 % 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations 10.1 % 9.7 % 10.3 % 8.7 % 10.5 % 9.7 %

________________

(1) Consists of severance costs associated with a workforce reduction initiative. Total severance costs round up to $9 million.

(2) Consists of severance costs associated with the planned closure of our satellite offices in Lisle, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri.

(3) Excludes accelerated depreciation charges in the amount of $1 million recognized in the first six months of 2025 as such charges are included in the depreciation and amortization line in this table.

(4) Consists of contract termination costs and employee termination benefits charges associated with our Hog Production Reform initiative. Excludes accelerated depreciation charges of $1 million and $2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2025 and the last six months of 2024, respectively, as such charges are included in the depreciation and amortization line in this table.

(5) Includes a $32 million gain on the sale of our Utah hog farms and a $6 million gain on the sale of breeding stock to Murphy Family Farms in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(6) Represents the recognition of employee retention tax credits received under the CARES Act.

(7) Consists of gains recognized in connection with settlements of insurance claims, including: (1) a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2025 related to a claim against an insurance carrier for losses incurred in connection with past litigation and (2) a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with a 2021 fire at our Tar Heel, North Carolina rendering facility.



Net Debt and Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and finance lease obligations to net debt, the ratio of total debt and finance lease obligations to net income from continuing operations, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Twelve Months Ended June 29,

2025 December 29,

2024 (in millions, except ratios) Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease $ 3 $ 3 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,001 1,999 Total debt and finance lease obligations 2,003 2,002 Cash and cash equivalents (928 ) (943 ) Net debt $ 1,075 $ 1,059 Net income from continuing operations $ 841 $ 798 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,562 $ 1,379 Ratio of total debt and finance lease obligations to net income from continuing operations 2.4x 2.5x Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 0.7x 0.8x

Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating profit to adjusted operating profit. Adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin are non-GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended

June 29, 2025 Packaged

Meats Fresh Pork Hog

Production Other (1) Corporate (2) Unallocated (3) Consolidated (in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 301 $ 35 $ 22 $ 7 $ (26 ) $ (80 ) $ 260 Litigation charges — — — — — 73 73 Office closures (4) — — — — — 4 4 Employee retention tax credits (5) (5 ) (5 ) — — — — (10 ) Insurance recoveries (6) — — — — — (29 ) (29 ) Adjusted operating profit (loss) 296 30 22 7 (26 ) (31 ) 298 Operating profit (loss) margin 14.5 % 1.7 % 2.6 % 6.1 % NM NM 6.9 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) margin 14.2 % 1.4 % 2.6 % 6.1 % NM NM 7.9 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Packaged

Meats Fresh Pork Hog

Production Other (1) Corporate (2) Unallocated(3) Consolidated (in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 330 $ 58 $ (2 ) $ 7 $ (32 ) $ (27 ) $ 334 Incremental costs from destruction of property — — — — — 2 2 Insurance recoveries — — — — — (1 ) $ (1 ) Employee retention tax credits (5) (38 ) (41 ) (8 ) — — — $ (87 ) Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 292 $ 17 $ (10 ) $ 7 $ (32 ) $ (25 ) $ 248 Operating profit (loss) margin 17.0 % 2.9 % (0.3 )% 5.7 % NM NM 9.8 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) margin 15.0 % 0.9 % (1.3 )% 5.7 % NM NM 7.3 %

_______________

(1) Includes our Mexico and Bioscience operations.

(2) Represents general corporate expenses for management and administration of the business.

(3) Includes certain costs of sales, SG&A and operating gains that we do not allocate to our segments.

(4) Consists of severance costs associated with the planned closure of our satellite offices in Lisle, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri.

(5) Represents the recognition of employee retention tax credits received under the CARES Act.

(6) Consists of a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2025 for the settlement of a claim with an insurance carrier to recover losses incurred in connection with past litigation.

Six Months Ended

June 29, 2025 Packaged

Meats Fresh Pork Hog

Production Other (1) Corporate (2) Unallocated (3) Consolidated (in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 567 $ 117 $ 23 $ 22 $ (55 ) $ (92 ) $ 582 Litigation charges — — — — — 73 73 Reduction in workforce (4) — — — — — 9 9 Office closures (5) — — — — — 4 4 Plant closure — — — — — 2 2 Hog Production Reform — — — — — 1 1 Employee retention tax credits (6) (5 ) (5 ) — — — — (10 ) Insurance recoveries (7) — — — — — (35 ) (35 ) Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 562 $ 112 $ 23 $ 22 $ (55 ) $ (39 ) $ 624 Operating profit (loss) margin 13.8 % 2.8 % 1.3 % 9.6 % NM NM 7.7 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) margin 13.7 % 2.7 % 1.3 % 9.6 % NM NM 8.3 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Packaged

Meats Fresh Pork Hog

Production Other (1) Corporate (2) Unallocated(3) Consolidated (in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 616 $ 168 $ (176 ) $ (2 ) $ (64 ) $ (44 ) $ 498 Hog Production Reform (8) — — — — — 10 10 Incremental costs from destruction of property — — — — — 4 4 Insurance recoveries — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Employee retention tax credits (6) (38 ) (41 ) (8 ) — — — (87 ) Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 577 $ 127 $ (184 ) $ (2 ) $ (64 ) $ (31 ) $ 424 Operating profit (loss) margin 15.6 % 4.3 % (11.9 )% (0.7 )% NM NM 7.3 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) margin 14.6 % 3.2 % (12.4 )% (0.7 )% NM NM 6.2 %

_______________

(1) Includes our Mexico and Bioscience operations.

(2) Represents general corporate expenses for management and administration of the business.

(3) Includes certain costs of sales, SG&A and operating gains that we do not allocate to our segments.

(4) Consists of severance costs associated with a workforce reduction initiative.

(5) Consists of severance costs associated with the planned closure of our satellite offices in Lisle, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri.

(6) Represents the recognition of employee retention tax credits received under the CARES Act.

(7) Consists of gains recognized in connection with settlements of insurance claims, including: (1) a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2025 related to a claim against an insurance carrier for losses incurred in connection with past litigation and (2) a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with a 2021 fire at our Tar Heel, North Carolina rendering facility.

(8) Consists of contract termination costs, employee termination benefits and accelerated depreciation charges associated with our Hog Production Reform initiative.