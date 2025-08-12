US Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2033 | Invacare, NOVA, Inogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Medtronic, Baxter, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, BD

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Durable Medical Equipment Market - Patient Care & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Durable Medical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2025 to 2033 to reach US$ 97.10 billion by 2033, from US$ 62.43 billion in 2024

Growth is fueled by increasing chronic disease prevalence, a growing aging population, home healthcare demand, and technologic improvements in mobility aids, monitoring devices, and therapeutic equipment.





DME plays a critical function in improving the quality of life for patients with chronic illnesses, disabilities, or convalescing at home following surgery or hospitalization. For example, patient mobility aids such as scooters and crutches assist patients in getting around safely, while respiratory devices provide proper oxygenation for patients with breathing impairments. Hospital beds used at home support and comfort bedridden patients.

Under most insurance programs, including Medicare, DME requires a physician's prescription and determination of medical necessity. Its sole reason for existence is to deliver therapeutic benefit, facilitate independence, and prevent the necessity of prolonged hospitalization.



Growth Drivers in the United States Durable Medical Equipment Market

Aging Population and Prevalence of Chronic Disease



The growing population of older Americans represents a key driver of DME demand. Geriatric populations are typically plagued by illnesses like arthritis, diabetes, and restricted mobility, necessitating devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, and glucose level monitors. As close to 77 million baby boomers reach senior age ranges, the demand for in-home and hospital-grade DME continues to grow.

At the same time, chronic diseases afflict more than half of U.S. adults, driving demand for long-term medical support devices. As medical care moves towards proactive and supportive therapy, DME is instrumental in allowing chronically ill and aging populations to preserve the quality of life and remain independent.



Growth of Home Healthcare Services



Home healthcare is increasingly becoming an option of choice for patients, spurred on by increasing hospital bills and the convenience of being treated at home. Durable medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, and nebulizers plays a primary role in home therapies. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance pay more for home healthcare services, so DME is more accessible.

This is also driven by technological advances that enable remote monitoring and portable medical solutions. More health services are moving out of the clinical setting and into the home, so the market for easy-to-use, small, and safe DME is going to expand dramatically, increasing patient independence and lowering the cost of institutional care.



Technological Advances in Medical Devices



Medical technology innovations are revolutionizing the DME environment, with devices becoming more efficient, lighter, and user-oriented. Innovative products like smart wheelchairs with wayfinding support, wireless glucose meters, and battery-powered suction pumps are more user-friendly and offer better health monitoring.

Telehealth and smartphone app integration enables real-time data exchange between patients and caregivers. This has enhanced therapy outcomes and user interaction. Besides this, innovations in materials have resulted in stronger and more comfortable equipment. With patients and clinicians looking for easy-to-use and high-performance devices, manufacturers are investing in R&D, driving the development of next-generation DME solutions in the U.S. market.



United States Durable Medical Equipment Market Challenges

Exorbitant Costs and Reimbursement Constraints



The high initial cost of durable medical equipment usually presents fiscal challenges to patients as well as healthcare providers. While numerous products fall within Medicare and Medicaid coverage, reimbursement is time-consuming and complicated. Limited budgets within healthcare centers and strict insurance requirements frequently prevent timely access to needed devices.

Out-of-pocket costs for non-covered or advanced models discourage consumers. Moreover, changes in coverage policies and coding guidelines frequently impact providers' revenue stability. These conditions bring about access inequities and deter entry by new firms because of regulatory obstacles and price pressures.



Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards



Manufacturers and vendors of DME are subject to stringent regulations by the FDA, CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), and state health agencies. Compliance with labeling standards, manufacturing standards, and reporting and safety standards can be time-consuming and expensive.

Quality-related approval and recall delays can profoundly affect brand reputation and the continuity of operations. Also, the constant need to revise products in order to comply with changing requirements is putting a further strain on R&D and logistics. It becomes challenging for smaller manufacturers to keep up with regulatory demands while competing on innovation and price.



United States Medical Wheelchairs Market



The U.S. medical wheelchair market is increasing at a steady pace with the aging population, mobility disorders, and the increased demand for independent living. Manual and powered wheelchairs are commonly used among elderly people, disabled, and post-operative patients in home and clinical environments.

Advances in technology such as powered tilt and recline, lightweight material, and joystick control have improved the comfort and functionality of wheelchairs. Medicare and Medicaid coverage for wheelchair prescriptions also expand accessibility. As orthopedic conditions and rehabilitation demands escalate, particularly in veterans and the elderly, demand for high-quality, tailored wheelchair alternatives also intensifies.



United States Commodes and Toilets Market



Commodes and adaptive toilet aids are indispensable for preserving dignity and independence among the elderly and disabled. In the United States, this market is fueled by mounting demand for home care equipment, particularly for mobility or post-operative difficulties. Commodes exist in different configurations such as bedside, drop-arm, and rolling commodes suited to various care requirements.

Hospital, nursing home, and home environments are common usage sites. Features like height-adjustable designs, splash guards, and cleanability features have enhanced cleanliness and ease of use. With the rising trend of aging-in-place, sales of commodes will follow suit.

Key Players Analysis | Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Invacare Corporation

NOVA Medical Products

Inogen, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Baxter

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $62.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $97.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Durable Medical Equipment Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By End-User

6.3 By States



7. Product

7.1 Personal Mobility Devices

7.1.1 Wheelchairs

7.1.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.2 Scooters

7.1.3 Walker and Rollators

7.1.4 Canes and Crutches

7.1.5 Others

7.2 Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

7.2.1 Commodes and Toilets

7.2.2 Mattress and Bedding Devices

7.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

7.3.1 Blood Sugar Monitors

7.3.2 Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

7.3.3 Infusion Pumps

7.3.4 Nebulizers

7.3.5 Oxygen Equipment

7.3.6 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

7.3.7 Suction Pumps

7.3.8 Traction Equipment

7.3.9 Others



8. End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Specialty Clinics

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Diagnostic Centers

8.5 Home Healthcare

8.6 Skilled Nursing Facilities

8.7 Others



9. Top 10 States

9.1 California

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 Washington

9.10 New Jersey

9.11 Rest of United States



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

13.1 Invacare Corporation

13.2 NOVA Medical Products

13.3 Inogen, Inc.

13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.5 Abbott

13.6 Medtronic

13.7 Baxter

13.8 B. Braun SE

13.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

13.10 BD



14. Key Players Analysis

